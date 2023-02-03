LOS ANGELES — Boogie Ellis scored 17 of his 23 points in the second half to offset a big night by Washington State’s Mouhamed Gueye and Southern California pulled away late for an 80-70 victory Thursday.

Ellis hit 5-of- 9 from 3-point range, adding five rebounds and four assists for the Trojans (16-6, 8-3 Pac-12 Conference). Drew Peterson finished with 20 points, six rebounds and four assists. Peterson went 8-of-13 shooting, including 3-of-6 from beyond the arc. Tre White made 6-of-9 shots and scored 14.

Gueye, a sophomore, finished with a career-high 31 points for the Cougars (10-14, 5-8). He made 14-of-21 shots with a 3-pointer and grabbed 12 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the season. Junior guard Justin Powell hit 3-of-4 from distance and scored 11.

