It was a tough, emotional halftime for the Clarkston football team in a rivalry game Friday against Pullman at Hobbs Field.

Clarkston coach Brycen Bye had one plea for his Bantams: “Give Clarkston people something to wake up in the morning and put a smile on their face.”

The rejuvenated Bantams scored 17 second-half points to pull away in a 24-10 victory against Pullman that broke a tie for second place in the Class 2A Greater Spokane League and — more importantly — brought some joy to a hurting community.

Tags

Recommended for you