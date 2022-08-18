As Washington high school football teams took the practice field for the first time Wednesday, athlete numbers are up as well as the temperature.

Pullman, which went 4-6 last season, conducted a morning practice to avoid the heat and the coach was pleasantly surprised by the numbers that showed up.

Sixth-year coach David Cofer said his team has 78 players, with 68 fully cleared to practice, up from 59 last season and 46 during the COVID-19 season.

