Engines revved up for new motorsports season near Lewiston

Supercross rider Devin Harriman, of Longview, Wash., kicks up dirts as he rounds a corner during 250cc class race last year at the EC Enterprises motocross track in Lewiston. Harriman won both pro events in the 250cc and 450cc class races.

 Austin Johnson/Tribune

The third season of operations is about to get underway at the EC Enterprises Motorsports Park on Albright Grade outside of Lewiston with a Gold Cup Dealer Challenge Series motocross racing event set for Friday and Saturday.

The weekend’s action will complete the first two rounds of the series, which consists of 12 total rounds throughout the year — eight of those taking place at the Lewiston venue, along with two at the Fossil Bowl in Clarkia, Idaho, and two in Airway Heights, Wash. A cumulative score is kept for racers from one installment to the next and the dealership that provided the cycles for the most successful riders also will receive an award at the end of the season.

“The dealers are excited about that,” EC Enterprises founder Eric Christiansen said.