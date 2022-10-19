Ethridge gets 1-year extension on contract

A little more than a year after offering her a three-year contract extension, Washington State tacked on one more year to women’s basketball coach Kamie Ethridge’s contract, it was announced Tuesday.
“Coach Ethridge continues to lead our women’s basketball program to unprecedented heights,” athletic director Pat Chun said in a news release. “Kamie’s commitment to building a program centered on excellence has been inspiring to watch. We are appreciative of the incredible achievements these past few years and excited for what the future holds.”
Ethridge led the Cougars to their best finish in program history last season, earning their second consecutive NCAA tournament appearance in going 19-11 overall, 11-6 in the Pac-12 Conference and beating No. 8 Arizona 72-67 in a late-season home conference game.
Her first extension, which was announced Sept. 22, 2021, was through the 2026-27 season. Now, Ethridge will be the coach through 2027-28.
The overall win total and the conference win total were the most in program history in the NCAA era. Washington State tied for second in the Pac-12, its highest conference finish in history.
The Cougars fell in the first round of the NCAA tournament for the second consecutive season, dropping a 50-40 decision March 19 as a No. 8 seed to ninth-seeded Kansas State in Raleigh, N.C.
Ethridge’s 51 overall wins are the most by a WSU women’s basketball coach in their first four seasons. The Cougars’ 20 Pac-12 wins the past two seasons are the most in a two-year stretch in program history. Ethridge also has dominated the rivalry with Washington, going 7-1 in her tenure.
In her time at Washington State, Ethridge has recruited talent from all around the world, including two-time All-American honorable mention pick Charlisse Leger-Walker of New Zealand. She also has had players from Australia, Estonia, Rwanda, Canada and Kosovo dot the program in her time in Pullman.
Ethridge came to Washington State after four seasons at Northern Colorado, where she led the Bears to 83 victories and their first NCAA tournament appearance in 2018.
“With so much uncertainty surrounding athletics across the country, there is zero uncertainty in my belief in this great university and the leadership we have in place,” Ethridge said in a release. “I love Pullman and this community, and I look forward to continuing to build and grow the success of our program.
Leger-Walker named to Drysdale list
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Leger-Walker, a junior guard, was one of 20 players selected to the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award watch list, it was announced by the Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.
The award is presented annually to the best shooting guard in NCAA Division I.
She has scored 935 points in her first two season, the most by any Pac-12 player. Leger-Walker also leads the conference with 23 games of 20-or-more points scored, and her career scoring average of 17.3 points per outing is the best for a Pac-12 player who has played 25 or more games coming into this season.
The two-time All-Pac-12 honoree also was one of 10 finalists for the honor a year ago.
The Cougars open the regular season at noon Nov. 7 at Beasley Coliseum against Loyola Marymount.