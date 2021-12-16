Even without head coach, Vandals land a pair of offensive standouts

Ridge Docekal and Cade Ledesma, welcome to Moscow.
Idaho announced a miniscule recruiting class of two offensive players Wednesday, the first of a three-day early national signing period for football recruits.
The small class likely comes partly because Idaho still is searching for a new head coach after firing nine-year coach Paul Petrino on Nov. 18.
But just because the class is small doesn’t mean it’s not without talent.
Docekal, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound quarterback, joins the Vandals from Saguaro High School in Scottsdale, Ariz.
With a first name fitting of a quarterback who has the arm strength to heave the ball “over them mountains,” Docekal is rated as a three-star prospect and the ninth-rated player out of the state of Arizona, according to 247Sports.com. Idaho recruiting coordinator and running backs coach Pryce Tracy called Docekal the highest-rated recruit to join the Vandals.
The pro-style QB passed for 1,577 yards with 12 touchdowns to two interceptions at a 71 percent completion clip as a senior en route to an AIA state championship for Saguaro. The Sabercats went 12-1 this season.
During his signing ceremony, Docekal read from a written speech, thanking everyone from his youth flag football coaches to Tracy and Idaho athletic director Terry Gawlik.
“Lastly, I would like to thank everyone who has believed in me,” Docekal said. “And I would like to especially thank everyone that has not believed in me. It was you that strengthened my resolve that has tested my will and my commitment to this game. It was you that inspired me to work even harder, to watch more film, to focus even harder on every rep so I could prove you wrong.”
Docekal joins a trio of fellow Sabercats on the Vandal roster. Safety KJ Jarrell, a transfer from Arizona State, and brothers Hayden Hatten and Hogan Hatten all hail from Saguaro.
Hayden Hatten was injured for much of the fall but had a breakout spring season in which he earned All-America honors at receiver. Hogan Hatten, meanwhile, had a breakout fall as a backup linebacker, racking up 54 tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks. Jarrell mostly played in a reserve role in the secondary.
“I feel like I’m going to a great new home for the next chapter of my life,” Docekal said before signing his national letter of intent.
Docekal had offers from seven schools, including Houston of the American Athletic Conference of the Football Bowl Subdivision — a program headed to the Big 12 as early as 2023.
Ledesma, a 6-2, 180-pound receiver and defensive back, joins UI out of Ventura High School in Ventura, Calif. He also spent a year at Jireh Preparatory Academy in Matthews, N.C.
A two-star prospect by 247Sports.com, Ledesma tallied 139 yards of total offense and six touchdowns in a shortened senior season at Ventura. He also showed good vision and the ability to deliver a big hit from the secondary on defense.
Ledesma is set to graduate early and join the Vandals for the spring semester.
Docekal and Ledesma each bring 4.0-plus GPAs to the Palouse.
Wiebe may be contacted at (208) 848-2260, swiebe@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @StephanSports.