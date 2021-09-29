LEWISTON — Rachel Everett broke through with a goal in the 77th minute, and goalkeeper Allie Olson racked up a pair of highlight film-worthy saves as Lewiston defeated Moscow 1-0 in an Inland Empire League girls’ soccer match Tuesday at Walker Field.
“Moscow played a great game,” Lewiston coach Richard Gayler said. “It was very evenly matched for the most part. Both teams had their opportunities.”
Gayler praised Olson’s “stellar” play in the goal. It was senior night for the Bengals (6-5, 4-3), who honored nine seniors.
A complete box score was unavailable.
Lewiston 0 1—1
Moscow 0 0—0
Lewiston — Rachel Everett (Addyson Ashe), 77th
Pullman 5, East Valley 2
Hannah James scored twice as the Greyhounds beat the Knights in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League game.
Meg Limburg had an unassisted goal for Pullman (5-1, 2-1) in the 13th minute.
After East Valley tied the score seven minutes later, the Greyhounds rattled off four consecutive goals.
James and Aubree Cobos each scored in the first half. James then scored her second goal early in the second half and Ava Petrino knocked in the final Pullman goal in the 63rd minute.
Aubrey Pitzer recorded two assists.
Pullman next plays at Clarkston at 4 p.m. Thursday.
East Valley 1 1 — 2
Pullman 3 2 — 5
Pullman — Meg Limberg, 13th.
East Valley — Gemma Martin, 20th.
Pullman — Hannah James (Aubrey Pitzer), 26th.
Pullman — Aubree Cobos, 39th.
Pullman —James (Keely Franklin), 46th.
Pullman — Ava Petrino (Pitzer), 63rd.
East Valley — Janice Oliver, 65th.
Shots — Pullman 10, East Valley 9.
Saves — East Valley: Madison Gordon 5. Pullman: Lillian Cobos 6.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Lewiston 2, Moscow 0
Lewiston scored twice in the first half and made it hard on Moscow in a Inland Empire League win, 2-0.
Teddy Kessler assisted on the opening goal by Biruk Miller and then scored one of his own. Kessler moved to goalkeeper after Noah Acord left with an injury.
There was not a lot of action at goal as the Bengals (6-6, 3-4) only allowed three shots on goal in the game.
“Really happy with the defense, a clean sheet is as good as a goal,” coach Jace Kessler said. “Hard to lose a game when the other team doesn’t score.”
Lewiston 2 0 — 2
Moscow 0 0 — 0
Lewiston — Biruk Miller (Teddy Kessler)
Lewiston — Kessler (Preston Russell)
Shots — Lewiston 15; Moscow 3
VOLLEYBALL
Greyhounds fall to Falcons
The Greyhounds battled through five sets but fell 18-25, 25-20, 22-25, 25-18, 15-13 in a nonleague match agains Ridgeline of Liberty Lake.
For Pullman, Keleigh Myers led the team with 33 assists and four blocks. Margot Keane recorded 16 kills.
Kennedy Knapp had 19 digs and Sophie Armstrong had four aces.
Wildcats slip past Pirates
COLTON — Colton took a tough, 25-23, 18-25, 25-20, 20-25, 15-8 Southeast 1B League home victory against Pomeroy.
For the Pirates (3-1, 1-0), Keely Maves had 10 kills and 10 digs. Jillian Herres led the team with 29 assists and Elizabeth Ruchert had 15 kills.
Chase Caruso had 15 digs and coach Adam Van Vogt praised her passing.
For Colton, Maggie Meyer led the way with seven aces, 10 kills, 15 digs and four blocks.
Mary Pluid added nine kills and three blocks and Grace Demeeleer led the Wildcats with 15 assists.
Mustangs gallop past Nighthawks
NEZPERCE — Deary combined for 12 aces in a 25-8, 25-21, 25-12 Whitepine League Division II win against Nezperce.
Dantae Workman led the Mustangs with four aces and eight kills. Kenadie Kirk contributed three aces and led the team with 28 assists.
Deary next plays at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Potlatch.
Tigers roar past Patriots
COTTONWOOD — Kendrick won a Whitepine League Division II match 25-18, 25-12, 25-20 against St. John Bosco of Cottonwood.
Bulldogs take down Wildcats
LAPWAI — Genesee won its 10th match of the season in a 25-18, 13-25, 25-16, 25-12 Whitepine League Division I match against Lapwai.
“In the second set, nothing went right for us,” coach Pete Crowley said. “Proud of the girls turning around so fast in the third.”
Makenzie Stout had nine aces and 24 digs for lead the Bulldogs (10-5, 8-3). Isabelle Monk and Lucie Ranisate combined for 31 kills.
JV — Lapwai def. Genesee 25-16, 25-18
Loggers serve way past Kubs
KAMIAH — Potlatch continued its strong serving game in a 25-13, 25-18, 25-17 Whitepine League Division 1 match at Kamiah.
Olivia Wise led the Loggers (10-1, 9-1) with four aces, eight kills and six digs in going 20-for-22 from the service line. Josie Larson was 10-for-10 serving and recorded 17 assists and Danni Howard had five kills.
Brooke Peterson, a junior in her second match back after fracturing her fibia Aug, 12, was 9-for-9 serving.
“Serving really well again,” coach Ron Dinsmoor said. “Kamiah scrambled well at times, but we were in control in all three sets.”
Potlatch plays twice Thursday at home, first against Deary at 4:30 p.m., then Genesee later in the night.
JV — Kamiah def. Potlatch 2-1
GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Pullman, Clarkston compete in dual
The Pullman girls’ swimming took took all but one event in a dual meet with Clarkston at the Aquatic Center.
The Greyhounds won the event 138-38, which also served as homecoming.
“It is so great to see our community rally around these girls,” Pullman coach Amy Ripley said. “They continue to show determination and ‘grit’ in so many ways.”
Melrose Gilbert won two individual events, the 200 freestyle in 2:15.83 and the 500 free in 5:56.65, for Pullman. Mya Reed lowered state-qualifying time in the 100 free with a clocking of 55.77 seconds in a win. Abby Adams, a freshman, just missed qualifying for the state with a time of 1:04.12 to win the 100 backstroke. Madi Weber also bettered her state qualifying time in the 100 breaststroke with a 1:11.48 in a victory.
Clarkston’s lone win came in the 50 free, where Makayla Dougherty won in 27.88 seconds.
“All the athletes performed well today,” Bantams coach Savannah Kaschmitter said. “Makayla had an outstanding performance.”
200 medley relay — 1. Pullman (Abby Adams, Madi Weber, Bree Myers, Mya Reed) 1:56.42; 3. Clarkston (Liza Higgins, Natalie Graham, Makayla Dougherty, Sarah Broemmeling) 2:18.37.
200 freestyle — 1. Melrose Gilbert (Pullman) 2:15.83; 3. Jordyn Sawyer (Clarkston) 2:36.53.
200 IM — 1. Poppy Edge (Pullman) 2:18.02; 4. Broemmeling (Clarkston) 3:27.98.
50 free — 1. Dougherty (Clarkston) 27.88; 3. Lynnlin Qiao (Pullman) 33.32.
100 butterfly — 1. Nelly Peng (Pullman) 1:05.30; 4. Abby Hall (Clarkston) 1:48.09.
100 free — 1. Reed (Pullman) 55.77; 4. Broemmeling (Clarkston) 1:21.06.
500 free — 1. Gilbert (Pullman) 5:56.65; 5. Sawyer (Clarkston) 7:10.86.
200 free relay — 1. Pullman (Myers, Weber, Edge, Reed) 1:43.81; 3. Clarkston (Hall, Nash Arya, Alex Noah, Honorae Larreau) 2:41.48.
100 backstroke — 1. Adams (Pullman) 1:04.12; 2. Graham (Clarkston) 1:05.30.
100 breaststroke — 1. Weber (Pullman) 1:11.48; 4. Arya (Clarkston) 2:25.05.
400 free relay — 1. Pullman (Codi Thomas, Adams, Gilbert, Edge) 4:01.52; 3. Clarkston (Sawyer, Liza Higgins, Dougherty, Graham) 4:30.89.
CROSS COUNTRY
Colfax girls’, Asotin boys’ teams wins at LCSC
The Asotin boys’ cross country team had four runners in the top six and five in the top nine in winning a four-team meet at the Lewis-Clark State College Cross Country Trail.
The Panthers tallied 23 points, with Colfax finishing third with 63. Other area teams had runners competing.
Asotin senior Ian Engledow led all of the area runners by posting a second-place time of 17 minutes, 11 seconds.
Only one school had enough runners to field a complete team in the girls’ competition, and that was Colfax.
Colton senior Lola Baerlocher won the individual title in a time of 21:15. Eighth-grader Aneysa Judy of Asotin took second.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Asotin 23; 2. Liberty 58; 3. Colfax 63; 4. Touchet 73.
Winner — Mitchell Hanegan (Liberty) 17:08.
Asotin individuals — 2. Ian Engledow 17:11; 3. Paul Pederson 17:26; 4. Tanner Nicholas 17:34; 6. Dane Neace 18:36; 9. Chaz Neace 20:10; 15. Samuel Hall 20:44.
Colfax individuals — 5. Dyamin Vanek 17:57; 12. Alex McHargue 20:23; 14. Luka Garcia 20:44; 22. Jack Warwick 21:48; 32. Jacob Jones 24:06.
Other area individuals — 7. Tanner Baerlocher (Colton) 19:19; 24. Trevin Walton 22:27; 30. Brady Bott 23:53; 31. Cash Copher 24:00.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Colfax 15.
Winner — Lola Baerlocher (Colton) 21:15.
Colfax individuals — 4. Anna Cocking 23:16; 6. Hannah Baerlocher 24:14; 8. Paige Cocking 26:35; 9. Gabby Rabaiotti 26:37; 11. Grace Jones 28:07.