Veronica Ewers speaks to a cycling group in Moscow on Thursday.

 August Frank

Veronica Ewers’ rapid ascent through the ranks of women’s cycling has brought her to the realization of another major career goal as she prepares to represent Team USA this weekend in the UCI Road World Championships in Australia.

The 28-year-old Moscow High School alum, who normally rides with Team EF Education-TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank, led all American women with a ninth-place showing at the women’s Tour de France in July before being formally selected for the event by USA Cycling in August. She is one of seven American women who will embark on the 102.5-mile course starting in Wollongong, Australia, at 4:55 p.m. Pacific time Friday (11:55 a.m. Saturday local time).

Ewers, who has cited the opportunity to travel and see the world as one of the chief appeals of life on the pro cycling tour, arrived in Australia last week and is making her first visit down under.

