In Friday’s Stage 6 of the Tour de France Femmes, Moscow product Veronica Ewers finished 40th on the 79.9-mile course from Saint-Die-des-Vosges to Rosheim.
That was slightly better than her 42nd in Stage 5, but well behind her breakout fourth-place showing in Stage 4. With the result, Ewers slipped one spot in the overall Tour standings, moving to 14th.
“Can’t believe it’s already Stage 6,” Ewers told the cyclingtips.com podcast. “Two more stages to go. Today felt really fast, but pretty chill at the same time … It was a very, very, very fast sprint finish. Marianne Vos won that, which was absolutely amazing. I still fangirl over her frequently.”
Ewers, who is known for her strength on the climb, expressed excitement for Stage 7, a “mountain stage” which departs today from Selestat and finishes 79 miles later at Le Markstein-Fellering.
“Tomorrow’s going to be absolutely brutal,” she said. “Almost 3,000 meters of climbing. … (An) 8k-ish climb, and then a bit flat, and then a 14k climb. It should be a very intense, brutal, tough day. Looking forward to it. We’ll see how it goes.”
SUMMER BASEBALLLatah County Generals 14U 6, River City Rams 2
RATHDRUM, Idaho — Strong pitching and solid defense help the Latah County Generals win 6-2 in the 14-and-under Joy Shuman Invite against the River City Rams at Cooper Field.
In a rematch of the Big Sky Championships title game where the Generals no-hit the Rams, Latah County (20-6) again made it difficult for River City to get any offense going, allowing just three hits.
“Very solid pitching, both the starter and the reliever,” club director Jeremy Spencer said. “That’s a good hitting team.”
Oliver Spencer went five strong innings, allowing two hits with five walks, striking out six.
“When River City put the ball in play, our defense stepped up,” Jeremy Spencer said.
Butch Kiblen went 2-for-3 with two RBI. Andrew Hurley went 2-for-2.
The Generals will play against the Spokane Crew at 8 a.m. today, then again at 6 p.m. against the Spokane Expos.
Latah County 031 11x—6 10 1
Smith, B. Felix (2) and C. Inge; O. Spencer, D. Holden (6) and K. Clark. W—O. Spencer. L—Smith.
River City hits — A. Carrasco (2B), Brayden, Hodl.
Latah County hits — A. Hurley 2 (2B), B. Kiblen 2, E. Gilmore 2 (2B), M. Durrett, K. Clark, O. Spencer (2B), J. Tondevold.
Latah County Generals 16U 2, Inland Empire 0
RATHDRUM, Idaho — Levi Anderson threw a gem for the 16-and-under Latah County Generals in a 2-0 win against the Inland Empire Astros in the Joy Shuman Invite.
Anderson walked five, but allowed only one hit in a complete-game effort striking out 11.
The Rebels only had three hits of their own, but score a run in the first and second innings, respectively, for the win.
Inland Empire 000 00—0 1 0
Latah County 110 00—2 3 2
T. Eixenberger, A. Clapper (3) and A. Clapper, L. Stringham (3); L. Anderson and T. Izzo. W—Anderson. L—Eixenberger.
Inland Empire hits — Z. Blattenstein.
Latah County hits — T. Izzo (2B), W. Hartig, L. Anderson.