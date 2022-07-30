AREA ROUNDUP

In Friday’s Stage 6 of the Tour de France Femmes, Moscow product Veronica Ewers finished 40th on the 79.9-mile course from Saint-Die-des-Vosges to Rosheim.

That was slightly better than her 42nd in Stage 5, but well behind her breakout fourth-place showing in Stage 4. With the result, Ewers slipped one spot in the overall Tour standings, moving to 14th.

