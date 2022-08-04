Ewers has Tour to remember

Moscow High School graduate Veronica Ewers takes a curve during Saturday’s seventh stage of the women’s Tour de France. Ewers finished in ninth place overall Sunday.

With a ninth-place showing at last week’s women’s Tour de France in the books, 2012 Moscow High School alum Veronica Ewers jumped three spots from 31st to 28th in the UCI women’s world rankings.

She led all American cyclists in the field and was the top performer of the Tour for Team EF Education-TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank, which finished 10th in the team standings Sunday. Ewers finished all eight stages of the Tour in the top half of the field and posted top-10 individual showings in two of them.

“I went in wanting to do my best, enjoy the experience, and see how myself and my team fared in relation to the other women and teams in the peloton,” said Ewers, who is only one year into her professional career. “Our goal as a team was to take it stage by stage, and then come the later mountainous stages, see where we were with regard to the (general classification). When it came to Stage 6, I was sitting just below the top 10, and so our goal as a team switched to aim for a top 10 GC for me. I really wanted a top 10, but definitely was not sure I could get there.”

