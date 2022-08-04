Ewers has Tour to remember

With a ninth-place showing at last week’s women’s Tour de France in the books, 2012 Moscow High School alum Veronica Ewers jumped three spots from 31st to 28th in the UCI women’s world rankings.
She led all American cyclists in the field and was the top performer of the Tour for Team EF Education-TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank, which finished 10th in the team standings Sunday. Ewers finished all eight stages of the Tour in the top half of the field and posted top-10 individual showings in two of them.
“I went in wanting to do my best, enjoy the experience, and see how myself and my team fared in relation to the other women and teams in the peloton,” said Ewers, who is only one year into her professional career. “Our goal as a team was to take it stage by stage, and then come the later mountainous stages, see where we were with regard to the (general classification). When it came to Stage 6, I was sitting just below the top 10, and so our goal as a team switched to aim for a top 10 GC for me. I really wanted a top 10, but definitely was not sure I could get there.”
Gaining a berth to the newly revived women’s Tour was among Ewers’ central goals when she joined the professional ranks in summer 2021, and she has described herself as “overwhelmed” by her experience there.
“The spectators and fans, both present and abroad via streaming services, far exceeded my expectations,” said Ewers, whose parents, Jennifer and Tim, and younger brother, Joe, were among those who flew in to attend. “I was constantly overwhelmed by the amount of people at the start and finish towns, as well as along the courses. I hope that this race has gained women’s cycling more fans and therefore more media coverage, because it really seems like people want to watch it.”
Public support for Ewers’ efforts gained visibility in Moscow during and after the Tour with outpourings such as billboard lettering at the downtown Kenworthy Theater reading “Go #VKEwers / Moscow’s own Tour de France star,” and a post on the City of Moscow Instagram page dedicated to announcing (with “cheers” and a “SCREAM”) how “immensely proud” it is of her result.
“It is really hard to express how loved and supported I feel by my hometown community,” Ewers said. “I honestly thought of everyone back home going up the last climb and wanting to quit, but remembering how many people were cheering me on back home.”
Ewers, who committed to cycling less than four years ago after her collegiate soccer career at Willamette University in Salem, Ore., will turn 28 in less than a month. She intends to continue racing competitively several more years with the sport, in which it is common to peak in one’s 30s. Next on the agenda, she hopes to be selected to represent Team USA in the women’s UCI Road World Championships from Sept. 18-25 in New South Wales, Australia.