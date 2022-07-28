As the Tour de France Femmes reached its midway point with the conclusion of Stage 4 Wednesday, Moscow High School alum Veronica Ewers found the rarified air of a top-five finish.

The 27-year-old finished fourth in the 78.2-mile ride across the Champagne region, ascending to 14th in the Tour’s cumulative standings in the process.

“It was fun feeling like I was in control of the bike,” she told cyclingnews.com. “We rode 30mm Vittoria tyres today and that was super beneficial. I definitely noticed it on the pavement, being a little bit more drag I guess, but it saved me on the gravel, clearly. There were a lot of people puncturing and crashing today, but I felt super comfortable and confident on the gravel.”

