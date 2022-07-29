“Radical Rick” Rick Turner, of Spokane, launches a two-liter bottle of water into the air for an audience Thursday during one of his Extreme Science shows for a Latah County Library summer reading event in Moscow. Turner said he has been performing shows to educate children about science since 2001. ”I want to instill excitement and encouragement in them, and put confidence in them because I didn’t have that as a kid. It’s simple stuff to show them that science is easy, fun and all around us,” Rick said.