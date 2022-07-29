In Stage 5 of the Tour de France Femmes, Moscow High alum Veronica Ewers made the 108.7-mile ride from Bar-le-Duc to Saint-Die-des-Vosges in 4 hours, 32 minutes and 16 seconds to finish 42nd among the 144-rider field.
This was the longest of eight total stages in the women’s cycling event. Ewers’ showing was a relative step back from her fourth-place finish in Stage 4, but she still gained a place in the overall Tour standings, moving up to 13th. She successfully avoided a large pileup crash that marred the day’s action, though some of her compatriots from Team EF Education-TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank were not so lucky.
“I think people lost attention a little bit, and that led to a big crash,” Ewers told the cyclingtips.com podcast. “I don’t know how I managed to avoid it — it was just behind me — but a lot of people went down, including four of my teammates. They’re okay, but super not-ideal for the majority of people. Hoping everybody’s okay.”
Ewers, who excels on the climb, was not in her element on the fast and flat course of Stage 5.
“It was a very, very, very fast finish with a technical hard-right to the sprint,” she said. “A bit hectic in that finish, and just a very long day. Looking forward to more climbing in the next few days. Overall, okay day.”
The Tour continues today with Stage 6, following a 79.9-mile route from Saint-Die-des-Vosges to Rosheim.