Eastern Washington football coach Aaron Best tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss the Eagles’ season opener Saturday at Idaho, EWU announced Thursday.
Best is asymptomatic, and is in the school’s isolation protocol. Per NCAA rules, the team and its personnel receive PCR tests every Wednesday, and EWU learned a day later that Best was the only positive result.
Eastern determined that no other staff members or players will need to quarantine. The Big Sky Conference, along with medical staff and administrators from both schools, made a decision earlier in the day to move forward with the game.
Defensive coordinator/assistant head coach Eti Ena will lead the team against the Vandals.
“It is certainly unfortunate not to be able to enjoy this Saturday as an entire EWU football family,” said Best, who is in his fourth year. “The team is ready to compete and their preparation to get to this stage has been nothing less than incredible.”