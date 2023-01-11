Ex-catcher Stephen Vogt joins Mariners as new bullpen coach

FILE - Oakland Athletics' Stephen Vogt steps on the field before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Retired catcher Stephen Vogt is joining the Seattle Mariners as a bullpen and quality control coach, fulfilling his goal to go right into coaching. The 38-year-old Vogt called it a career after his 10th major league season in 2022.(AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File)

Retired catcher Stephen Vogt is joining the Seattle Mariners as a bullpen and quality control coach, fulfilling his goal to go right into coaching.

The 38-year-old Vogt called it a career after his 10th major league season in 2022. He will join the staff of manager Scott Servais, whose club returned to the playoffs for the first time in 21 years last season.

“I am beyond excited to be joining the Mariners organization and major league coaching staff,” Vogt said. “This next chapter of my career is one I am ready for and thrilled to be beginning in Seattle.”

