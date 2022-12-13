How former area college players fared in the NFL in Week 14:
WSU
OT Andre Dillard, Philadelphia: He helped the Eagles to run for 253 yards (8.2 average) and four touchdowns in their 48-22 win at the New York Giants.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Already a subscriber? Please log in below. New to us? Please choose one of our offers and "Get Started" to become a subscriber.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
How former area college players fared in the NFL in Week 14:
WSU
OT Andre Dillard, Philadelphia: He helped the Eagles to run for 253 yards (8.2 average) and four touchdowns in their 48-22 win at the New York Giants.
DT Daniel Ekuale, New England: He had three solo tackles including a sack in a 27-13 Monday night win over Arizona.
LB Frankie Luvu, Carolina: The starter at WILL, he finished with four tackles, including two for loss and one sack, as well as two quarterback hits and a pass defensed as the Panthers beat Seattle 30-24.
QB Gardner Minshew, Philadelphia: He took a knee on the final play of the game as the Eagles earned a 48-22 win at the New York Giants.
WR Dezmon Patmon, Indianapolis: The Colts are on a bye this week.
DB Jalen Thompson, Arizona: He tied for the team lead with six tackles including three solo tackles in a 27-13 Monday night loss to New England.
WR River Cracraft, Miami: He was not active for the Dolphins in their 23-17 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers.
WR Calvin Jackson, Miami: On the practice squad, did not play in the Dolphins’ 23-17 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers.
CB Jaylen Watson, Kansas City: He had three tackles, including one solo stop, as the Chiefs beat Denver 34-28.
OT Abe Lucas, Seattle: The starter on the right side, he helped the Seahawks to run for 46 yards (3.3 average) but helped to allow three sacks as they fell 30-24 to Carolina.
QB Jarrett Guarantano, Denver: Signed to the practice squad this week, he did not play in the Broncos’ 34-28 loss to Kansas City.
Idaho
OL Jesse Davis, Pittsburgh: He helped the Steelers run for 65 yards (3.3 average) with one touchdown but helped to allow two sacks as the Steelers fell 16-14 to visiting Baltimore.
LB Kaden Elliss, New Orleans: The Saints are on a bye this week.
LB Christian Elliss, Philadelphia: Called up from the practice squad Saturday for the second consecutive week, he finished with six total tackles, including four solo stops, as the Eagles beat the New York Giants 48-22.
WR Jeff Cotton, Green Bay: The Packers are on a bye this week.
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.