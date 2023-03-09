Former Seattle Sonics star Shawn Kemp was arrested Wednesday in Pierce County in connection with a shooting in Tacoma, according to multiple reports.
Kemp was booked shortly before 6 p.m., according to Pierce County Corrections.
Shortly before 2 p.m., an “altercation” between the people in two cars led to shots fired in a parking lot in the 4500 block of South Steele Street, according to the Tacoma Police Department.
One driver left. Police arrested Kemp and recovered a gun, reports said. No injuries were reported.
The Tacoma Police Department did not confirm the person arrested, Shawn Travis Kemp, is the former NBA player, and did not return multiple calls asking for comment.
Kemp was a major part of the Sonics’ successful run in the 1990s.
He debuted in the NBA during the 1989-90 season as a 20-year-old who never had played college basketball. He quickly became known for his high-flying, athletic dunks.
Kemp, who played in six NBA All-Star games, teamed with point guard Gary Payton to form one of the league’s top duos. They led the Sonics to the NBA Finals in 1996, where they lost to the Chicago Bulls.
Unhappy with his contract situation, Kemp forced a trade out of Seattle after the 1996-97 season. The Sonics received forward Vin Baker as the main return in the trade that landed Kemp in Cleveland, where he had three more standout seasons.
He was traded to Portland in 2000 and played three more seasons, but his play declined significantly.
In 2020, Kemp opened a cannabis dispensary in Seattle’s Belltown, called Shawn Kemp’s Cannabis. He opened a second shop in February in Sodo.