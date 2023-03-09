Former Seattle Sonics star Shawn Kemp was arrested Wednesday in Pierce County in connection with a shooting in Tacoma, according to multiple reports.

Kemp was booked shortly before 6 p.m., according to Pierce County Corrections.

Shortly before 2 p.m., an “altercation” between the people in two cars led to shots fired in a parking lot in the 4500 block of South Steele Street, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

