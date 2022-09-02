Fa’avae2 finds his niche in Vandal Land

Idaho defensive player Fa'Avae Fa'Avae stands over the top of Indiana wide receiver Ty Fryfogle (3) after hitting him in the backfield during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. Fa'Avae was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct on the play. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

 Associated Press file

Idaho’s football team has had its meeting Saturday at Washington State circled on the calendar since the schedule was released.

Mostly out of optimism and excitement for the start of the season, as well as the return of the Battle of the Palouse rivalry after a six-year hiatus.

However, for redshirt senior linebacker Fa’avae Fa’avae, it has more meaning.

Tags

Recommended for you