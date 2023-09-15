The No. 5 Idaho football team takes on the Pac-12’s California for the first time in 88 years at 4 p.m. on Saturday at California Memorial Stadium.

The two tenured programs spent more than three decades together in the Pacific Coast Conference but have only played each other four times.

The Vandals are 0-4 against the Golden Bears, and their last meeting came on Nov. 17, 1934, with s a 45-13 California win.

