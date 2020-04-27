Fall football schedules released for Moscow, Pullman

Before we know it, sports in some form or fashion will return. And four months from Tuesday, the hype will be at a fever pitch as the high school football season once again will start with teams having high expectations of competing for state championships.
This week, Pullman and Moscow released their schedules, and it shows the competition for each team will be tough.
The Bears have a tough slate as their opponents combined to go 41-35 (.539) in 2019.
“Really, we have the same schedule,” said coach Phil Helbling, who will begin his ninth season in charge in Moscow in August. “We were just thinking early on, just putting it together, that we were going to be pretty similar (to years past), outside of just changing up Sandpoint and Lakeland as far as when we play them within in the league.”
The Bears, who finished 5-4 and lost in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs, will have approximately 15 to 16 seniors who have seen playing time returning this season. Moscow opens the season against Grangeville, who lost in the first round of the Idaho Class 2A playoffs a season ago, then it visits Clarkston before hosting Timberlake, which lost in an Idaho Class 3A semifinal round game, on Sept. 11. The annual rivalry game with the Greyhounds takes place the next week.
The Bears, who do not have an opponent for Oct. 23 as of press time and could fill it with another team or use that as a bye week to prepare for a possible playoff opponent, face four teams who made their postseason a year ago.
“We really feel like we’ve got the talent and we’ve got the experience and we’ve got a bunch of guys coming back and we’re going to have to find some new pieces to the puzzle as far as we’ve got some key guys departing,” said Helbling, whose team has won the IEL 4A title two consecutive years. “At the same time, too, we’re excited about the underclassmen that we have coming up in the program, really excited about our senior class and the experience that we have there. There’s a lot of things that we’re looking forward to.”
Pullman has an intriguing schedule in front of it. The Greyhounds’ nine opponents had a combined record of 41-45 (.477) in 2019, with five of those teams making the playoffs.
It will be the first season that Pullman is in the Greater Spokane League instead of the Great Northern League. Three of their opponents remain the same in Clarkston, West Valley and East Valley. But they add Rogers, Shadle Park and North Central — all of Spokane.
“It’s kind of exciting to play two new opponents that we haven’t played before,” said coach David Cofer, who will start his fourth season in September. “I think our nonleague schedule sets up really nicely to get us prepared and ready for a pretty tough league this year. And not having to schedule as many nonleague (teams) was really nice as well. So to have more league opponents is something that we’re looking forward to.”
Pullman, which returns approximately 17 letterwinners off a team that finished 6-4 in 2019, will welcome a stampede in the opener as Notre Dame of Calgary will invade Hobbs Field. The Pride, who won three consecutive Alberta Schools Athletic Assocation/Football Alberta title for Tier I teams from 2012-14, finished 6-2 last season and lost in the first round of the playoffs in the big school division in the province.
The Greyhounds then follow with a game Sept. 11 at Toppenish, which lost to Clarkston in a regional crossover game in 2019, before battling the rival Bears and the Bantams. Pullman then will go into GSL 2A play, opening at West Valley on Oct. 2.
“I’m just excited to have more league opponents and more league games, which kind of gives us more of an opportunity to get into the playoffs a little bit easier than in years past,” Cofer said. “It also means each game isn’t so important, like it had been in the old GNL ... with a limited number of games, each game mattered quite a bit and really gave you that playoff atmosphere.”
Donn Walden may be reached at (208) 848-2258, dwalden@lmtribune.com, or on Twitter at @waldo9939.
2020 high school football schedules
All games start at 7 p.m. unless noted (* indicates league games)
Moscow
Aug. 28 — Grangeville
Sept. 4 — at Clarkston
Sept. 11 — Timberlake
Sept. 18 — at Pullman
Sept. 25 — at Bonners Ferry, 6 p.m.
Oct. 2 — Lewiston
Oct. 9 — Lakeland*
Oct. 16 — at Sandpoint*
Oct. 23 — at TBA
Pullman
Sept. 4 — Calgary Notre Dame
Sept. 11 — at Toppenish
Sept. 18 — Moscow
Sept. 25 — Clarkston*
Oct. 2 — at West Valley*
Oct. 9 — at Rogers, 7:30 p.m. (Joe Albi Stadium)*
Oct. 16 — Shadle Park*
Oct. 23 — East Valley*
Oct. 30 — at North Central, 5 p.m. (Joe Albi Stadium)*