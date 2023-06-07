Oregon pitcher Logan Mercado, right, is congratulated by teammates after the team's 11-2 win against Xavier following an NCAA college baseball tournament regional championship game Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
LSU's Josh Pearson (11) stands on third base during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional championship game against Oregon State in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, June 5, 2023. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP)
Indiana State celebrate after they defeated Iowa in the final game of the NCAA college baseball regional tournament, Sunday, June 4, 2023 at Bob Warn Field in Terre Haute, Ind. (Joseph C. Garza/The Tribune-Star via AP)
Associated Press
AP Scott Clause
Super regionals are the next stop on the NCAA baseball tournament’s Road to Omaha.
Four of the best-of-three series are Friday through Sunday: No. 15 national seed South Carolina (42-19) at No. 2 Florida (48-15); Duke (38-22) at No. 7 Virginia (48-12); Oral Roberts (49-11) at Oregon (40-20); No. 14 Indiana State (45-15) at TCU (40-22).
The four series Saturday through Monday: No. 16 Alabama (43-19) at No. 1 Wake Forest (50-10); Texas (41-20) at No. 8 Stanford (42-17); No. 12 Kentucky (40-19) at No. 5 LSU (46-15); Tennessee (41-19) at Southern Mississippi (45-18).