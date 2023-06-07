Super regionals are the next stop on the NCAA baseball tournament’s Road to Omaha.

Four of the best-of-three series are Friday through Sunday: No. 15 national seed South Carolina (42-19) at No. 2 Florida (48-15); Duke (38-22) at No. 7 Virginia (48-12); Oral Roberts (49-11) at Oregon (40-20); No. 14 Indiana State (45-15) at TCU (40-22).

The four series Saturday through Monday: No. 16 Alabama (43-19) at No. 1 Wake Forest (50-10); Texas (41-20) at No. 8 Stanford (42-17); No. 12 Kentucky (40-19) at No. 5 LSU (46-15); Tennessee (41-19) at Southern Mississippi (45-18).

