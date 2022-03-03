Familiar foes Kendrick, Timberline peaking at the right time

Kendrick and Timberline (Weippe) find themselves on the same side of the bracket when the Idaho Class 1A Division II boys state basketball tournament begins today at Caldwell High School.
Kendrick (12-8), which is the No. 6 seed, rolled through the district tournament, winning its two games by double digits. Tigers coach Tim Silflow has been impressed with how his team has come together this season.
“They like to win,” Silflow said. “I call them gamers ’cause in the big tough moments they come through.”
This is the first time Kendrick has reached the state tournament since 2017, meaning that none of the players on the team have any state tournament experience.
But that doesn’t mean the Tigers won’t be prepared.
“They don’t seem really nervous, definitely excited,” Silflow said.
Ty Koepp and Jagger Hewett lead Kendrick in most statistical categories. Hewett was injured to start the season and Silflow called his return “a real spark.”
The Tigers play third-seeded Rockland (20-3) at 4 p.m. Pacific, a team Silflow said is solid, but he has confidence in his team.
“You go down there with the expectation to win games,” Silflow said.
Timberline (13-10) defeated the Clark Fork 65-61 on Saturday in Lake City to win the state play-in game. The 65 points was the most points scored in a game this season for the Spartans, who are the No. 7 seed.
Coach Jason Hunter thinks the win against the Wampus Cats was a great warmup for his team, as he thinks many of the teams in the tournament will use the same up-tempo style of play they faced. Timberline’s opponent at 6 p.m. today, second-seeded Carey (19-6), is no different.
“(Carey) has a ton of state experience; they like to press and run,” Hunter said.
If each team wins, the Whitepine League foes will play each other at at 1 p.m. Friday. The two also could meet if they lose their first-round game at 6 p.m. the same day.
Isbelle can be reached at sports@lmtribune.com, (208) 848-2268 or on Twitter @RandyIsbelle.
Class 1A Division II schedule
Today’s Games
First round
Caldwell High School
Game 1: No. 8 Cascade (14-9) vs. No. 1 Camas County (20-3), 11 a.m.
Game 2: No. 5 Council (18-4) vs. No. 4 North Gem (17-5), 1 p.m.
Game 3: No. 6 Kendrick (12-8) vs. No. 3 Rockland (20-3), 4 p.m.
Game 4: No. 7 Timberline (13-10) vs. No. 2 Carey (19-6), 6 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Consolation bracket
Game 5: Loser 1 vs. Loser 2, 4 p.m.
Game 6: Loser 3 vs. Loser 4, 6 p.m.
Semifinals
Game 7: Winner 1 vs. Winner 2, 11 a..m.
Game 8: Winner 3 vs. Winner 4, 1 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Consolation final
Game 9: Winner 5 vs. Winner 6, 9 a.m.
Third-place game
Game 10: Loser 7 vs. Loser 8, 11 a.m.
Championship
At Ford Idaho Center, Nampa
Game 16: Winner 7 vs. Winner 8, 8:30 a.m.