The more things change, the more things stay the same for the Vandals.

Fall camp started Wednesday for Idaho, and Matt Linehan is still throwing passes to receivers, only this time as their position coach rather than the starting quarterback. Instead of going through reads under center, Linehan is focusing on making the pass catchers better.

“It’s been crazy,” Linehan said. “It’s been really surreal to be back, being on this side of things. I’m blessed to be able to have this opportunity to work with coach (Jason) Eck and work for this staff. But it’s a surreal feeling. This is the place I call home and to get a chance to come back and coach here is really special to me.”

