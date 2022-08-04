The more things change, the more things stay the same for the Vandals.
Fall camp started Wednesday for Idaho, and Matt Linehan is still throwing passes to receivers, only this time as their position coach rather than the starting quarterback. Instead of going through reads under center, Linehan is focusing on making the pass catchers better.
“It’s been crazy,” Linehan said. “It’s been really surreal to be back, being on this side of things. I’m blessed to be able to have this opportunity to work with coach (Jason) Eck and work for this staff. But it’s a surreal feeling. This is the place I call home and to get a chance to come back and coach here is really special to me.”
Linehan is having fun with his new role, saying the receivers like to make fun of him for his past accomplishments as a Vandal.
“They make fun of me all the time because they know I want to relive my glory days,” Linehan said jokingly. “Especially Terez (Traynor).”
On cue, Traynor chimed in.
“You know you’re talking to a GOAT, right?” Traynor said.
Linehan said although he feels like he has something left in the tank, his focus now is helping out the receivers.
“I like to have a little fun with it,” Linehan said. “I got a little juice left. I like to boast about that. But at the end of the day, I want to make sure I’m getting those guys right and I enjoy my time around them.”
Linehan helped lead Idaho to its last bowl win as a member of the Football Bowl Subdivision with a 2016 win against Colorado State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.
Another situation Linehan found himself in with the Vandals was a quarterback competition, something current quarterbacks CJ Jordan, Gevani McCoy and recent South Dakota State transfer J’Bore Gibbs find themselves in.
McCoy and Jordan each have started games for Idaho, but Gibbs has familiarity with Eck and offensive coordinator Luke Schleusner from their time together with the Jackrabbits.
After his first official practice with his new team, Gibbs talked about the relationship he has with Eck and Schleusner.
“Their positions (are different), obviously,” Gibbs said. “Eck is the head coach and coach (Schleusner) is the offensive coordinator now. But there’s still that relationship that’s there, just like it was (at South Dakota State.) And having that bond carries a lot of weight for me just being here. One of the bigger reasons I chose to come here.”
Gibbs brings experience in the style of offense Idaho will run this season, whereas McCoy and Jordan have a familiarity with the receivers and tight ends. Gibbs has been working this summer with the team to try and develop those connections.
“It’s been surreal, actually,” Gibbs said. “(It was) definitely a calling that was called for me to come here. Being with the new guys and new quarterbacks, everything feels more at home. A safe space. I can relax and feel more at peace too. Which is definitely a good thing.”
Gibbs is no stranger to quarterback competitions, having previously competed with Chris Oladokun and Mark Gronowski at South Dakota State. Gibbs also dealt with injuries with the Jackrabbits, suffering a torn ACL in each leg. Gibbs said his knees feel great, and explained the other quarterbacks are helping each other despite the competition.
“During the summer, workouts and the 7-on-7s and team (drills) and stuff that we’ve had, we just feed off each other,” Gibbs said. “Anytime we see a read, we ask ‘what did you see’ or just tell each other what the reads are and everything. It’s all a helpful atmosphere. There’s no grudges or mean-mugging, none of that. It’s all a brotherhood.”