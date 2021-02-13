COLLEGE ROUNDUP
The University of Idaho announced kickoff times Friday for its three home football games this spring, and revealed a limited number of fans can attend two of those games.
The Vandals’ opener against Eastern Washington will begin at 3 p.m. Feb. 27. UI hosts UC Davis at noon March 6, and entertains Southern Utah at noon March 27. There will be no fans allowed for the March 6 game because of UC Davis’ current protocols.
Per the state’s recently announced 40 percent capacity limitation, 6,400 fans will be permitted, but the school did not confirm that number.
Season tickets and parking permits purchased for the fall 2020 season will be transferred to the fall 2021 campaign.
Season ticket-holders will have priority access to tickets, which will begin to roll out at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Sales to the general public will start at 9 a.m. Feb. 22.
Tickets will be sold in sets of four for $32 per ticket. Individuals are allowed to purchase up to eight tickets per game. All seats will be reserved. Student seating also will be reserved.
Fans must enter through a thermal scanner. In the stadium, they are asked to wear face coverings and practice physical distancing.
UI asks that fans limit outdoor social gatherings before and after games. Tailgating will not be sponsored, and RV parking will not be permitted.
Basketball games at Memorial Gym still will be held without fans. Soccer attendance will be released at a later date.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
WSU 4, EWU 1
PULLMAN — Makamae Gomera-Stevens broke a tie late in the first half as Washington State defeated Eastern Washington in a nonconference women’s soccer match.
The Cougars (2-0) spotted EWU (0-1) an early lead with a penalty kick by Madison Kem, but tied the game less than three minutes later on a Grayson Lynch goal.
Elyse Bennett and Margie Detrizio scored for WSU in the second half.
Eastern Washington 1 0—1
Washington St. 2 2—4
EWU — Madison Kern (penalty kick), 3:29
WSU — Grayson Lynch (Marin Whieldon)
WSU — Makamae Gomera-Stevens, 43:32
WSU — Elyse Bennett, 45:32
WSU — Margie Detizio (Makenna McGill), 83:38
Shots — Eastern Washington 4, Washington State 25.
Saves — Eastern Washington 13, Washington State 0.