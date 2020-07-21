Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the first game of Major League Baseball’s pandemic-delayed regular season. Fauci — a fan of the reigning World Series champs — accepted an invitation to have the pregame honor Thursday, the Washington Nationals said Monday.
WASHINGTON, D.C.
Fauci to throw first pitch at Nats opener
