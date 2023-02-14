GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Super Bowl had something for everyone.

Long before Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs lifted the Vince Lombardi Trophy, the biggest winner of this NFL season walked onto the field. Damar Hamlin came out to a rousing ovation during a pregame ceremony honoring the men and women who saved his life.

Hamlin’s third appearance of the week was the best feel-good moment on a day filled with many inspirational themes.