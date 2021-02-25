It’s been a long and bizarre offseason for the Pullman High School football team, but after waiting out seemingly endless postponements and changes of plans, the Greyhounds are kicking off their pandemic-delayed season later this week — finally.
It’ll be the school’s first football games since November 2019. The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association suspended and abbreviated the state’s high school sports seasons in conjunction with health and safety protocols.
It’s led to lots of apprehension and uncertainty, plus some wintry conditions that typically are not obstacles until the final stages of a fall season.
“I never thought on the first day of practice, trying to get gear, I’d have to shovel my way to our locker room,” coach David Cofer said. “Welcome to this weird season.”
Clarkston and Pullman, the top two teams last season in the now-defunct Great Northern League, joined the Greater Spokane League in the offseason. The Class 2A teams will play seven-game schedules against the GSL’s other 2A teams — East Valley, North Central, Othello, Rogers, Shadle Park and West Valley. There will not be a postseason.
That’s disappointing for Pullman, which tied for second in the league standings and advanced to a state play-in game. The Greyhounds have some quality talent and experience on their roster.
But just getting back on the field will be rewarding enough, Cofer said.
“If you talk to anybody that’s played football before, they always tell you what they would do if they could just have a chance to play one more game, and that’s kind of what we’ve been afforded,” Cofer said. “I think the kids are just really thankful to be able to come out and just play for one last time.”
Pullman (6-4, 2-2 GNL in 2019) has a quarterback quandary, but also brings back some key seniors.
Senior Carson Coulter and junior Riley Pettitt are battling to become the Greyhounds’ starter. They both played last season and put up comparable stats, each completing around 60 percent of their passes for about 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns.
“The thing I like about both Carson and Riley is their mobility and athleticism,” Cofer said. “I think that’ll make our offense a little bit more dynamic this year, having both of them capable of running the football.”
Pullman’s all-conference returners are Gabe Westensee (first-team offensive line) and Zack Farnsworth (second-team defensive line). The two 12th-graders are part of the Greyhounds’ 13-member senior class.
“Our seniors are really the core of this team,” Cofer said. “They really embody the team mindset.”
Pullman will be without Isaiah Strong, who did a little of everything for the Hounds and committed to join the University of Washington football team in February 2020. He has since entered the transfer portal.
There are no players from Garfield-Palouse on this year’s team.
Pullman lost last season’s state play-in game to this year’s Week 1 opponent, Othello. The Greyhounds and Huskies kick off the season at 1 p.m. Saturday at Washington State’s Martin Stadium. Pullman’s field currently is unplayable because of recent weather conditions, and all of PHS’ home games will be played at Martin Stadium until further notice. No spectators will be allowed at Saturday’s game.
Pullman schedule
Feb. 27 Othello, 1 p.m. (Martin Stadium)
March 5 at North Central, TBD
March 12 West Valley, 7 p.m.
March 19 at East Valley, 7 p.m.
March 26 at Shadle Park, TBD
April 2 Clarkston, 7 p.m.
April 9 Rogers, 7 p.m.
Madison Guernsey may be contacted at mguernsey@lmtribune.com, (208) 848-2268 or on Twitter @MD_Guernsey.