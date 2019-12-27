PHOENIX — Elias Kwete sits with his wife, Chantal, in a small, comfortable living room and talks about the nuances of enduring life in a refugee camp.
Their children, who include Washington State football player Cosmas Kwete, often speak of the need for “hope” in such a situation. On this Sunday evening near the Alhambra district of Phoenix, however, the man of the house seems to be dismissing that term as unsustainable.
“How do you have hope for tomorrow,” Elias said, “when you see people dying in the camp because they don’t have food?” He implied it’s better to come to terms with the reality of camp life and “just do your best.”
The Kwetes did. Although Elias considers it a “miracle” rather than the inevitable issue of hope, they eventually ended a 13-year affiliation with the Tongagara Refugee Camp, in Zimbabwe, and came to the United States, where almost four years later they’re still in the process of reshaping their lives.
Now, at least, everyone feels free to use the word “hope.”
For Cosmas, the process means transferring the skills he learned playing rugby at the refugee camp to American football, in which he made an astonishingly quick transition at a Phoenix high school and now is a true freshman backup defensive lineman for WSU, preparing to play a bowl game in front of his family.
The Cougars face Air Force at 7:15 tonight in the Cheez-It Bowl here at Chase Field (ESPN). At least 15 members of the Kwete family will be in attendance.
Elias Kwete, 54, is a cordial, powerfully built man with a master’s degree in education who used to lecture at a university in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It was the dangerous conditions in that war-racked country that had chased the Kwetes across the border to Zimbabwe and the refugee camp. One reason, Elias avoided thinking in terms of “hope” in those days was that he considered it out of the question to return to his native Congo.
As he describes the conditions of the refugee camp, he grows more animated, and his voice is easily heard above what appears to be a YouTube feed of African newscasts on a TV screen across the room.
At this point in the evening, most of the Kwetes’ seven children, the youngest of whom is 10, are attending a nearby church function. Cosmas still is in Washington with the Cougars, who would make the trip to Phoenix two days later. Juice and cookies are served. The room is decorated with family momentos and African art.
According to Elias, inadequate food was the main problem at the refugee camp. Shipments of staples like rice and beans would arrive every month but, for some families, typically would last only a week. On the infrequent occasions that electric light was available, it was too dim to cook by, so children would gather branches to light a fire.
Occasionally, Elias said incredulously, animals from a nearby wildlife preserve would wander into the camp. Monkeys would pluck bananas from children’s hands.
After about nine years of this life, Elias moved his family to the Zimbabwean capital of Harare, where they remained affiliated with the refugee camp but where Elias could earn money and the children could get a better education.
Their big break in 2016 came via a resettlement program of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). It happened quickly, they weren’t allowed to choose their destination, and of course their possessions from Congo were unrecoverable. They were headed for a place called Phoenix, in Arizona, and they began learning as much as they could about it. On the night before departure, the children were so excited they couldn’t sleep.
Three-plus years later, the family sees several distinct advantages of having landed in the U.S. For one, the family’s remarkable athleticism is being appreciated. The eldest son, Oliver, is playing rugby for Iowa Central Community College. Cosmas’ twin brother, Eloi, is a defensive lineman for Northern Arizona in Flagstaff, two hours north of Phoenix. Like Cosmas, he played as a true freshman this year. A younger brother, Richard, 17, also wants to be a college defensive linemen.
“When you look back, it’s like you had tunnel vision and, at the end, there’s light,” Eloi said of the family’s journey. “The opportunity America gives you — who’d have ever thought that a kid from a refugee camp would be standing in front of 20,000 or 30,000 fans watching him play football? I never dreamed about this. You see it on TV, but it’s a reality you’re living.”
More challenges await the family, especially the parents. The family’s resettlement to the U.S. came in the form of a loan, with interest, and they’re still paying it off. Both parents are educators but they need to augment their credentials to be able to teach in this country. In the interim, Elias hopes to open an African art gallery, but right now he’s working in a warehouse. Chantal is a caregiver.
Later in the evening, the Kwete children, along with some friends and relatives, begin returning from the church function. They talk about their lives. Most of them have thrived in sports. They all seem to have a plan. Oliver is studying accounting and business at Iowa Central. Genevieve hopes to open her own cosmetology business.
Nestorine once qualified for the Commonwealth Games in women’s boxing, but had to forgo that event because of the move to the U.S. She recently was named Miss Congo Arizona, and would like to return to her native country and help empower young women. Her plans in that regard are similar to those of Cosmas, who wants to become a civil engineer and someday help revitalize Congo.
Several family members note a silver lining of the overcrowded refugee camp, which houses tens of thousands of people from all around Africa and elsewhere. Living there is an education in culture, language and diversity. Elias speaks 11 languages and most of his children speak several.
Back in Washington, Cosmos credited his parents with stressing the need to capitalize on those learning opportunities. In doing so, he invoked that word his father considered irrelevant.
“I really congratulate my parents on how they gave us hope,” he said. “They didn’t tell us we’re going to leave the refugee camp in three or four years. There was a possibility that could happen. But they gave us his hope: ‘This isn’t the best life, but you have to live it. It’s not about complaining. It’s about what you will learn from this.’”
At some point during the evening in Phoenix, the YouTube feed on the TV screen is diverted from newscasts to music, namely the Nigerian Afro-pop group P-Square. Elias has long since left for a shift at the warehouse. Chantal seems to be elsewhere in the house. Eloi and Richard are about to step outside and talk football on a pleasant night.
The small living room, meanwhile, is alive with young people dancing.
