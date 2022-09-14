SEATTLE — For at least one week this season, the Seattle Seahawks find themselves all alone in first place in the NFC West.

In no other week might it be a sweeter feeling for the Seahawks then after Week 1 and their 17-16 upset of the Denver Broncos on Monday night.

With all the attention focused on Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle with the Broncos after his offseason trade to Denver, the Seahawks managed to steal a victory despite being a touchdown underdog at home.

