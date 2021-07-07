Max Herendeen carded a bogey-free round of 63 on Tuesday to take a three-shot lead after the first round of the boys’ portion American Junior Golf Association’s junior event at Palouse Ridge Golf Club at Pullman.
Garrett Endicott and Ty Anderson each had 5-under 66s to sit in a tie for second. Go Nakatsukasa is fourth after an up-and-down round of 67 and four other players — Burly Hildreth, Jeff Seong, Chanhee Ryu and Colton Zehnder — each carded 68s.
Moscow senior-to-be Bryden Brown had a 5-over 76 and sits in a tie for 59th place.
On the girls’ side, Alice Ziyi Zhao had an eagle and seven birdies en route to an 8-under 64 in taking a three-stroke lead into today’s second round.
Logan Allen and Angela Zhang each had 67s and are tied for second. Jiya Dalal had a bogey-free round of 68 and is fourth, and Lauren Kim and Kate Younger each shot a 69 and are tied for fifth.
Pullman senior-to-be Lauren Greeny carded an 8-over 80 and is 41st overall.
The tournament, the first to be conducted at the home of the Washington State golf team, is a 54-hole stroke format with a cut to the low 44 boys and 23 girls and ties after today’s second round.
Herendeen, a two-time Washington state junior champion, had no issues getting around the course, playing at a par-71 and 6,982 yards for the boys. Going off in the morning wave, he took advantage immediately of the cooler conditions with a birdie on the par-4, 379-yard No. 2. Herendeen then converted on the two par-5s on the front nine, Nos. 5 and 9, with birdies to make the turn in 33.
But he only was getting heated up. Herendeen, who won the PGA Junior qualifier June 6 in Tacoma and is playing in his third AJGA tournament of the season, birdied Nos. 10 and 11 to move to 5 under. He converted on Nos. 14 and 15 to get to 7 under and birdied the home for his score.
Brown, who finished fifth in this year’s Idaho Class 4A boys’ state tournament and won the District 5 Sub-District 3 at Meadow Wood Golf Course in Liberty Lake, Wash., on June 3, started on No. 10 and had bogeys on Nos. 12 and 14 before getting back to 1 over with a birdie on the par-4, 369-yard No. 15. However, he bogeyed his final hole on his front nine and had bogeys on Nos. 4, 7 and 8 for his score.
As it currently stands, he’s two shots above the cut line.
Ziyi Zhao, who is just 12 and from Irvine, Calif., has been blistering golf course for a few years now. Playing in nine events so far on the Southern California PGA Junior Tour, she has won five times, most recently in the Toyota Tour Cups Junior PGA Championship at Palos Verdes Golf Club in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif. Since she began playing competitively in 2017, Ziyi Zhao has won 41 times in 168 events she’s entered, a whopping 24.4 percent of the time. In fact, she had a string of nine wins in 10 tournaments in 2019.
Ziyi Zhao, starting on No. 10 in the morning wave, finished her front nine strong with a birdie, eagle and birdie on Nos. 16-18 to make the turn in 32. Her lone hiccup came with a bogey on No. 2, but then she birdied five of her final seven holes for her score.
Greeny, who just took up the game three years ago after a right knee injury and has been on an upward trajectory since, struggled a bit on a course where she fired a 9-under 63 playing with her dad, Burdette, earlier in the spring. Starting on No. 1, she was 5 over after three holes but settled down and carded birdies on Nos. 4 and 9 with a bogey on No. 8 to finish the front nine in 40. On the back, Greeny started well with a birdie No. 10 and a bogey on No. 12 before doubles on Nos. 13 and 16 for her finish.
Greeny currently sits six shots below the cut line.
The second round of the event begins at 7:20 a.m. today.