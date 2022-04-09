KENDRICK — Wyatt Fitzmorris sent the Kendrick fans home happy with a walkoff single in the bottom of the seventh inning Friday to complete a four-run comeback in an 11-10 Whitepine League baseball win against Clearwater Valley of Kooskia.
Both teams got off to hot starts, each scoring four in the first inning.
Clearwater Valley (3-5, 1-2) continued the surge in the second as Trebor Altman hit a sacrifice fly, Ridge Shown knocked in Laton Schlieper with a triple and Landon Schlieper knocked in Shown with a single for a 7-4 lead.
Kendrick (3-1, 3-1) scored two of its own on an error to cut the lead to 7-6 after two innings.
The Rams would add to their lead with one in the third and two in the fourth to stretch it to 10-6.
Xavier Carpenter started the sixth for the Tigers by reaching on a third strike wild pitch. Hunter Taylor doubled, then Ty Koepp singled them both in to cut the lead to two.
Fitzmorris doubled in Koepp but was thrown out at home by Landon Schlieper. David Fletcher then knocked in Isaac Rigney to tie the game at 10.
Taylor would shut down Clearwater Valley in the top of the seventh, striking out three of the four batters he faced.
Taylor hit a single with one out in the bottom half, moved to third, then scored on Fitzmorris’ hit.
CVHS 431 200 0—10 10 3
Kendrick 420 004 1—11 18 2
Anthony Fabbi, Trebor Altman (6), Ridge Shown (7) and Ridge Shown, Anthony Fabbi; Preston Boyer, Ty Koepp (1), Troy Patterson (4), Hunter Taylor (6) and Dale Fletcher, Wyatt Fitzmorris (7). W—Taylor. L—Shown.
Clearwater Valley hits — Ridge Shown 2 (3B, 2B), Landon Schlieper 2 (2B), Laton Schlieper 2, Darring Cross 2, Anthony Fabbi (3B), Trebor Altman.
Kendrick hits — Hunter Taylor 3 (2B), Isaac Rigney 3, Wyatt Fitzmorris 2 (2B), Noah Littlefield 2 (2B), Ty Koepp 2, Troy Patterson 2, Dale Fletcher 2, Jack Silflow, Skyler Miller.
SOFTBALLMoscow 14, Potlatch 4
MOSCOW — Eight different players collected a hit for the Bears in a nonleague home win against the Loggers.
Amanda Pouchnik homered to left-center for Moscow (2-6-1).
Julia Branen, Kaci Kiblen and Angela Sparks all had two hits with one extra-base hit each.
Kelly Stodick allowed four runs in the third inning, but threw a clean slate otherwise.
“Great game, team came together and really played as one,” Moscow coach Katie Habryle said. “Bats came alive and had great baserunning.”
Catcher Emma Chambers had three hits for Potlatch (1-1). Allison Akins and Josie Larson had two hits each.
Potlatch 004 000— 4 8 4
Moscow 305 213—14 11 3
Rebecca Butterfield, Kaylen Hadaller (4) and Emma Chambers; Kelly Stodick and Megan Highfill. L—Butterfield.
Potlatch hits — Emma Chambers 3, Allison Akins 2 (2B), Josie Larson 2, Delaney Beckner.
Moscow hits — Julia Branen 2 (3B), Kaci Kiblen 2 (2B), Angel Sparks 2 (2B), Megan Highfill, Maya Kees, Amanda Pouchnik (HR), Isabella Ristine, Kelly Stodick.