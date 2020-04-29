As they say, it’s never too early to look ahead to next season.
Last season’s Idaho men’s basketball team saw its campaign end right before the collapse of the sports world because of the coronavirus pandemic; UI’s 76-69 loss to Southern Utah in the semifinal round of the Big Sky tournament came the day before the tourney was canceled.
Now, the Vandals hope sports are up and running again by the time the 2020-21 schedule is set to start in the late fall.
Idaho coach Zac Claus had his interim tag removed in March, so he can focus on the future of the program now that he knows he’s the boss for the foreseeable future. His current and incoming players know he’ll be the man in charge going forward — something he couldn’t say in 2019-20.
So with that in mind, here’s five questions the Vandals will need to answer whenever they get a chance to get back on the court:
1) Who will replace two-year leading scorer Trevon Allen?
The senior from Lapwai, via Clarkston High School, was one of the few bright spots for the rebuilding Vandals the past two seasons.
Idaho went just 13-51 in that span — and lost longtime head coach Don Verlin in the process after UI found potential NCAA violations after the 2018-19 season — but Allen always seemed to give the Vandals a shot.
The 6-foot-2 guard played multiple positions and could score from anywhere on the floor. He led Idaho with 21.6 points per game as a senior, second-best in the Big Sky. No other Vandal finished the season in averaging double figures.
Although opposing teams knew Allen would be UI’s biggest threat, he still was able to find ways to score or find an open teammate if he couldn’t do it himself.
With no clear successor, Idaho likely will go with a by-committee approach until someone steps up.
2) What should the goal be for Claus in his second year?
Idaho is in a peculiar position.
After the Vandals lost their top seven scorers in 2017-18, the program crumbled. Verlin’s rebuild yielded only five wins the next season and many of the players chose to leave the program before, and after, he was dismissed.
Claus did slightly better with an 8-24 record despite again having a host of new faces.
Now, Idaho has some stability at the head coaching spot, but the program is likely a couple years away from climbing back to the top half of the conference.
3) Who will step up among the newcomers?
UI’s most intriguing recruits might be a couple of shifty guards.
Hunter Madden scored 24.7 points per game for his team in Sydney, and 6-foot Kendall McHugh tallied 10.6 points per contest for the College of Southern Idaho.
If those two can translate their game quickly to the next level, it could help ease the burden of losing Allen.
Idaho also brings in 6-6 shooting guard Ethan Kilgore and 6-9 forward Tanner Christenson, who committed to the Vandals in 2017 before embarking on an LDS mission after high school.
4) Can Scott Blakney continue to make strides as a senior?
Idaho’s most consistent player the past two seasons not named Trevon Allen? That’d be senior center Scott Blakney.
The 6-8 Prosser, Wash., product started 58 games in that span. The next closest returning player who played in both seasons is Chance Garvin with 19 starts.
Blakney’s play was particularly pivotal last season since 7-footer Jack Wilson (Oregon State) didn’t become eligible until the second semester because of NCAA transfer rules.
Blakney’s stats (8.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 18 total blocks) were respectable, but UI will need him to do more during his final year in black and gold.
5) Can the Vandals stay healthy?
Nobody likes excuses, but injuries haunted Idaho the past two seasons.
At one point, Claus and his assistants had to play during practice just so the Vandals could go 5-on-5.
Among the key players to miss time were Garvin (missed 14 games in 2018-19 and seven in 2019-20) and forward Marquell Fraser (missed 24 in 2018-19, six in 2019-20).
A total of 10 players started a game last season as Claus mixed and matched his lineup, sometimes using whoever was available.
The Vandals even nabbed Jaxon Woodward from the UI football team to help fill a roster spot.
If Idaho can finally stay healthy, it will go a long way in getting back to its old ways.
