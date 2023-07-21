LAS VEGAS — If you happened to blink sometime in the past two months, you might have missed this summer blowing by. Somehow, we’ve arrived at the end of July, which means it’s time for Pac-12 media day – the signal that, hey, football is coming soon.

Tons of intrigue surround this Washington State team. How will Cameron Ward fare in his second year? Can the Cougars replace a few key losses on defense? These guys avoided some of the conference’s titans on this fall’s schedule, which led Pro Football Focus to call their schedule the second easiest among Power Five schools. Does WSU care?

Let’s not spoil the rest of this list, though. In the Cougars’ orbit, here are five things to watch for at Pac-12 media day, which kicks off this morning in Las Vegas. Their representatives will be head coach Jake Dickert, quarterback Ward and edge Ron Stone Jr.

Recommended for you