Flawless start: Gordon sparks Cougars to romp of Aggies

While Anthony Gordon was spending three years trying fruitlessly to be anointed the starting quarterback at Washington State, no one seemed to think the problem was a lack of confidence.
So perhaps no one was surprised by the poise he showed as a fifth-year senior whose moment finally had arrived.
But a 15-for-15 start?
Gordon went deep into the second quarter before throwing his first incompletion Saturday as the No. 23 Cougars opened their season with an easy 58-7 romp against New Mexico State at Martin Stadium.
“He came a long way from where he started,” WSU cornerback Marcus Strong said of Gordon. “He started being under about four quarterbacks when he first got here, and now he’s coming up, he’s shining, he’s taking every advantage. I saw no flaw in his game tonight.”
Gordon, who previously had attempted only five passes in live action since arriving at WSU as a junior-college transfer in 2016, completed 29 of 35 throws overall for 420 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions in a performance that almost elicited a superlative from his hard-to-impress coach.
“I thought Gordon started really well — was precise,” said Mike Leach, for whom precision has been paramount during his 17-year head-coaching career. “As far as first time starting, I thought he was as precise as anybody I’ve ever had.”
Gordon said he “had some butterflies, I guess, before the game. It wasn’t any sort of bad nerves, though. I was optimistic and I was confident coming in. The week of preparation really helped us all out. So I just kind of let it fly.
“The Air Raid doesn’t have a million plays,” he said of Leach’s offensive system. “But we have 25 plays we’re pretty good at.”
Before a Labor Day weekend crowd of 27,228, the Cougars scored on their first 10 possessions before they finally punted on fourth-and-3 with 2:43 remaining, narrowly missing a rare feat in college football. In 2010, Wisconsin scored on all 12 of its possessions in an 83-20 win against Indiana.
Gordon, strikingly composed in the pocket, repeatedly found open receivers with throws that pointed them toward either the end zone or empty space — sometimes both. When necessary, their speed did the rest.
In the Cougars’ eerily efficient first half, Gordon fired touchdown passes to Rodrick Fisher for 41 yards, Dezmon Patmon for 48, Easop Winston Jr. for 19 and Travell Harris for 54. Max Borghi tacked on a 12-yard scoring run to make it 35-3 at halftime.
The quarterback finally threw his first incompletion with less than seven minutes left in the first half. The over-the-middle throw was accurate to Brandon Arconado, but the slotback was well-covered and dropped the ball.
Gordon promptly found Rodrick Fisher on the next play and finished the half 22-of-23 for 330 yards.
The Cougar defense showed early vulnerability as the Aggies missed a 51-yard field goal on their first possession and produced a bizarre touchdown on their second, with quarterback Josh Adkins scooping up a fumble by Jason Huntley and scoring from 3 yards.
But NMSU went scoreless the rest of the night.
The only way Harris could top the first-half highlights was to wander almost the entire width of the field after making a third-quarter catch from Gordon, churning into the right side of the end zone to push the lead to 42-7.
Gordon appeared to suffer a minor issue with his throwing hand during that drive, but the Cougars called a timeout and the quarterback was treated briefly, threw several warmup throws and returned to the field.
Three of the next four WSU drives resulted in Blake Mazza field goals of 45, 50 and 34 yards as the advantage stretched to 58-7.
Gage Gubrud and Trey Tinsley, the two quarterbacks Gordon had beaten for the starting job, each saw action in the second half, and Gubrud threw a 9-yard scoring pass to Renard Bell.
Leach saw some communication lapses during that stage of the game, but said Gordon “did communicate well. There’s a clarity to how he runs the huddle. He did a really good job putting them in the end zone. There wasn’t that kind of first-game stuff where somebody’s afraid to make a mistake.”
Borghi rushed for 128 yards, including 54 on one second-half play. Patmon made seven receptions for 103 yards, and Arconado, Tay Martin and Winston added five catches each.
Stars of the game
ANTHONY GORDON completed his first 15 passes and finished 29-for-35 for 420 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions in his starting debut for the Cougars. DEZMON PATMON made seven receptions for 103 yards, and MAX BORGHI rushed for 128 yards. TRAVELL HARRIS turned in the most spectacular play, making a catch and traversing the width of the field to produce a 20 yard touchdown, his second score of the game. For the WSU defense, MARCUS STRONG tallied eight tackles and an interception.
Turning point
The Cougars needed only five offensive plays to produce their first touchdown, and only three to net their second. It was an intimidator. Gordon absorbed a hard hit as he released a perfect pass to Patmon, who answered skeptics of his footspeed by accelerating past safety Rodney McGraw II for a 48-yard touchdown to put the Cougars up 14-7.
Up next
The Cougars play host to Northern Colorado at 2 p.m. Saturday
Dale Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208)848-2290.