Flowers but no candy

EUGENE, Ore. — Michael Flowers hit two 3-pointers in the final 25 seconds, but missed a third with three seconds to go as the Cougars dropped their third straight contest with a 62-59 Pac-12 conference loss to the Ducks on Monday.
Will Richardson hit a 3 with one minute left in the game to give Oregon (17-8, 10-4 Pac-12) a nine-point advantage, its biggest lead of the second half.
Flowers had been 2-of-11 from beyond the arc before his late flurry that nearly brought the Cougars (14-10, 7-6) all the way back. The senior guard scored 10 of the Cougars’ final 12 points and finished with 23 points.
“Really hard fought game for us tonight and for them I’m sure,” WSU coach Kyle Smith said. “Unfortunately, we came up short. Worked really hard to get two shots to potentially send it to overtime, but defended well, took care of the ball, rebounded — just gotta execute and make shots.”
Noah Williams hit a jumper with nearly five minutes gone in the first half to give Washington State an 8-6 lead. It was the last time the Cougars had the lead in the opening 20 minutes. Williams finished with 13 points.
De’Vion Harmon capped off a 12-2 run for the Ducks with a 3-pointer to give Oregon a 12-point first-half lead. The Ducks would take a six-point lead into halftime.
Washington State scored the first 10 points of the second half, capping the run with a trey from Tyrell Roberts to take a 39-35 lead. Oregon scored first second half points with a 3 by Harmon more than seven minutes into the half.
N’Faly Dante hit back-to-back layups to put the Ducks up for good with 7:42 left in the game.
WSU was just 22 of 73 from the field (30.1%), including 8 of 33 from long range.
Washington State next plays at No. 13 UCLA on Thursday.
WASHINGTON ST. (14-10)
Gueye 3-7 1-2 7, Abogidi 2-6 0-1 4, Bamba 2-5 2-2 6, Flowers 8-21 3-4 23, Roberts 1-11 0-0 3, N.Williams 5-16 1-2 13, Rodman 1-3 0-0 3, Jakimovski 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 22-73 7-11 59.
OREGON (17-8)
Guerrier 2-8 4-8 8, Dante 6-9 1-1 13, Harmon 5-14 1-3 13, Richardson 3-7 0-0 7, Young 4-9 0-0 9, E.Williams 1-6 0-0 3, Kepnang 4-6 1-2 9, Soares 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 7-14 62.
Halftime_Oregon 35-29. 3-Point Goals: Washington St. 8-33 (Flowers 4-14, N.Williams 2-5, Rodman 1-2, Roberts 1-6, Bamba 0-1, Gueye 0-1, Jakimovski 0-1, Abogidi 0-3), Oregon 5-19 (Harmon 2-6, Young 1-1, Richardson 1-3, E.Williams 1-5, Guerrier 0-4). Rebounds: Washington St. 43 (Bamba, Roberts 7), Oregon 38 (Dante 10). Assists: Washington St. 9 (Flowers, Roberts 3), Oregon 13 (Richardson 5). Total Fouls: Washington St. 15, Oregon 17. A: 5,786 (12,364).