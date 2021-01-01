PULLMAN — Washington State offensive lineman Liam Ryan, a 30-game starter, announced via Instagram on Thursday he’ll exercise his option to participate in the 2021 football season.
He was a senior this past year but, like all fall athletes in NCAA Division I, he’s being allowed to return next season because of disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
“I got unfinished business to take care of,” he wrote. “One last ride. #gocougs.”
Ryan has been the Cougars’ top left tackle the past two seasons after starting at left guard as a sophomore. He drew honorable mention on the All-Pac-12 team in 2018 and this year.