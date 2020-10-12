For Coug receivers, it’s a new ballgame

With Mike Leach no longer calling the shots at Washington State, Cougars slotback Renard Bell may or may not see his reception numbers slide this season.
In any case, he might feel a bit more ownership in the catches he does make.
“I actually feel more comfortable within this offense,” Bell said of new coach Nick Rolovich’s run-and-shoot.“It allows me to be an individual on the field, making certain reads based on the coverages and stuff like that. I love this offense.”
The Cougars staged their third preseason practice Sunday at Pullman, in rainy conditions, as they moved toward a pandemic-delayed season opener Nov. 7 at Oregon State.
Instant route adjustments by receivers, based on how they’re being covered, are indeed a defining characteristic of the run-and-shoot, which Rolovich learned from one of the system’s most well-known adherents, June Jones.
The spirit of improv isn’t foreign to Bell and other experienced WSU receivers, since Leach’s Air Raid offense incorporates many run-and-shoot principles. Those include the prevalence of four-receiver sets composed of two in the slot and two outside.
Still, this is a new ballgame for the Cougs.
For one thing, they passed the ball 77 percent of the time last season, and seven receivers tallied 43 or more catches. Bell racked up 54 but ranked only fifth on the team. Some of those numbers are likely to drop under Rolovich, who passed 60 percent of the time last year at Hawaii.
Also, Rolo doesn’t share with Leach an insistence on confining each receiver to one of the four positions.
“I think this offense gives a chance for everyone to play at each position, instead of being stagnant at one place,” said junior Jamire Calvin, who has spent much of his WSU career at slotback but is now getting reps outside as well. “It’s going to be fun. It’s more competitive when you go against the corners, especially our corners. The transition has been good, kind of going back and forth.”
Calvin spoke after practice Sunday during a Zoom news conference. Bell’s comments had come after a Day 1 practice Friday.
Among the other receiver getting outside reps are Calvin Jackson Jr., Donovon Ollie, Brandon Gray, Mitchell Quinn and Lucas Bacon, along with true freshmen Riley Jenkins and Jay Wilkerson. Rolovich said Ollie and Bacon had bright moments Sunday (reporters are banned from practice because of coronavirus concerns).
The pandemic hasn’t been kind to Wazzu’s receiver depth. During a several-week stretch when the Cougars thought they wouldn’t have a 2020 season, they lost WRs Tay Martin, Kassidy Woods and true freshman Mike Pettway to the transfer portal. Before the pandemic became severe in the U.S., the promising Rodrick Fisher also left the team.
On the other hand, Leach, now at Mississippi State, stocks his wideout cupboard unlike any other coach, and Rolovich inherited a slew of them. He was asked Sunday if the Cougars will still be deep at that position.
“I hope so,” he said. “There’s a lot of guys in there that have had production. I think there’s a lot of guys who are looking at the new offense as an opportunity to prove themselves — learn it and master it and do the best they can with it. I’m pleased with their effort, that’s for sure.”
