Although Washington State’s women’s basketball program hasn’t appeared in an NCAA tournament game in 30 seasons, the Cougars shouldn’t be coming in unprepared.
Playing in the ever-improving powerhouse conference that is the Pac-12 certainly helps. WSU already has met some of the toughest competition the nation can offer, and the Cougs almost always were competitive.
“We were in games, and that was such a different feeling. We did it different ways, played different styles,” third-year Wazzu coach Kamie Ethridge said.
“The thing you want to hold onto and believe, and trust, especially at this level, is that you’ve played people in the Pac-12 that are similar to that style of play.”
On the heels of its second winning season in 25 years, ninth-seeded WSU (12-11) tips off against No. 8 South Florida (18-3) to open the Cougs’ second-ever NCAA tournament run at 6:30 p.m. Pacific on Sunday at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.
“I know they’re unbelievably great on the defensive end — just tough, physical athletes,” continued Ethridge, who starred as Texas’ point guard in the 1980s at the Erwin Center, where her No. 33 jersey hangs. “You start thinking about that, and we’ve really played some (similar) teams.”
USF, ranked No. 18 in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll, hangs its hat on an aggressive, pressing defense. The Bulls’ scoring defense (54.4 points per game) comes in at No. 13 nationally. Its 3-point-percentage defense (24 percent) is fourth in the country. The Cougars are fond of shooting from deep, attempting 7.1 per game.
WSU’s offense faced comparable challenges this year against the likes of league heavyweights Stanford and Arizona — each national defensive notables.
Ethridge said her team’s 17-day layoff between games provided an opportunity to “reinvent some things to help ourselves on the offensive end.”
“We’re probably going to see some real pressure man (defense), since we didn’t handle that very well,” she said. “We’ve got to trust who we are. We’ve got to put ourselves in a good position and we also have to make it hard for the other team.”
In hopes of logging its first tournament win in program history — WSU fell to Northwestern 82-62 in the first round in 1991 — the priority is to have all five starters pack “a scoring punch.”
For the most part, that responsibility has rested with superstar rookie guard Charlisse Leger-Walker, the Pac-12’s freshman of the year who finished the season second in the league in scoring at 18.9 points per game but led the conference in field-goal attempts (396). Leger-Walker has been productive elsewhere too, averaging 5.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.3 steals.
Her sister, senior point guard Krystal, is the only other double-figure scorer (10 points). She led the league with 106 assists in her debut Cougar season after sitting out in 2019-20. Krystal Leger-Walker followed Ethridge from Northern Colorado, where the two qualified for the NCAA tournament in 2018.
Junior forward Ula Motuga (8.7 points), sophomore center Bella Murekatete (8.6 points, 6.7 rebounds) and sophomore guard Johanna Teder (6.7 points) each have carried the load at times, but offensive consistency remains a work in progress.
“In the games we didn’t win, a lot was placed on Charlisse’s shoulders to be able to go out and score 20 or 30 points and pull us out of a hole,” Motuga said.
Said Ethridge: “I don’t think we can survive with one or two of them not scoring. They’ve got to be good across the board. ... If you can get 10 or 12 points from your starters, we have a chance to compete every night out.”
Another emphasis in WSU’s practices at its hotel in the San Antonio area this week has been on the glass. USF is 16th in the NCAA in rebounding margin (plus-9.1) and No. 12 in offensive rebounding (16.1 per game). Standout 6-foot post Bethy Mununga is second in the country in boards per outing at 13.2.
“Our coaches have been saying the key to the game is going to be rebounding,” said the 6-3 Murekatete, who Ethridge has tasked with recording a double-double every night in the tourney. “They’re athletic, but they’re nothing we haven’t faced.”
USF, which has qualified for seven NCAA tournaments since 2006 under coach Jose Fernandez, averages 65.7 points on 37 percent shooting. Four Bulls have attempted around 100 3-pointers, and USF rarely turns it over — scoring on the run off steals has been somewhat of WSU’s bread and butter this season.
“We’ll be facing a team that’s experienced, a lot more experienced than us in this type of environment,” said Motuga, WSU’s most veteran player.
Slashing guard Elena Tsineke (12.9 points), point guard Sydni Harvey (11.9 points) and Elisa Pinzan (6.7 assists) pace the balanced Bulls, who were impressive early this season, posting a victory against then-No. 6 Mississippi State and narrowly losing to fourth-ranked Baylor before a 13-game winning streak, which extended through multiple coronavirus-related postponements from early December to late February.
USF mostly dominated the American Conference en route to regular-season and conference-tournament titles.
“We’ve had some big games, played top seeds, but this is going to another level, a national level,” Charlisse Leger-Walker said. “We’re excited to prove people wrong and show how much we’ve improved this year, and how good we can be.”
The Cougs have credited their success all season to spirited defense, forcing 14.8 takeaways per game, closing off lanes, then capitalizing in transition.
WSU, picked by league coaches and media members in the preseason to finish last in the Pac-12, owns four wins against NCAA tourney teams, sweeping Oregon State, and stunning top-10 foes Arizona and UCLA with comebacks.
“Once we got that big upset against Arizona (on Jan. 10), it was like, ‘Surely, this is our chance to finally, hopefully make a run at the NCAA tournament,’ “ Motuga said. “Thankfully enough, we’re grateful to be where we are now.”
