For Cougs, preseason is ‘still about us’

At some point in the next week or so, Washington State football coaches will start talking less about the Cougars and more about the Oregon State Beavers.
But they’re not sure exactly when. The specifics of game-planning are among the many things the Cougs are keeping on the back burner as they prioritize for a makeshift season in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
The good news: The cancellation of spring drills and the postponement of preseason workouts gave coaches and players ample time to preview their opponents on video.
That no doubt was valuable to first-year coach Nick Rolovich and his assistants, most of whom are new to the Pac-12. As a group, they’ll make their conference debut when the Cougs open their seven-game season Nov. 7 at Oregon State.
It’s not like they’ll get lost in Corvallis. Safeties coach Mark Banker and offensive line coach Mark Weber are former OSU assistants. But that was six and 30 years ago, respectively. Much of the staff is coming to WSU directly from Hawaii, where Rolo was head coach for four years, or from Wyoming, where defensive coordinator Jake Dickert landed his first DC job last season.
“This time has been amazing,” Dickert said last week of the offseason, “because I’ve had an opportunity to probably do more scouting of the league than I would have had in a normal year.
“So I’ve had a chance to see everybody. There’s a lot of talent in this league, especially on the offensive side of the ball. You can tell there’s good coaching, good schemes, a wide variety of different types of teams that we’re going to play. It’s challenging, and I knew that coming here. So we’re excited to take on this challenge head-on.”
When it comes to examining the tendencies of OSU personnel, coaches might find themselves conferring on occasion with WSU veterans like linebacker Jahad Woods or offensive linemen Abe Lucas and Liam Ryan. Wazzu has beaten the Beavers six consecutive times, but the games are getting closer. In 2019, the Cougars needed 12 points in the final 2:10 to win 54-53.
In any case, Rolovich said it might be late next week before he introduces a specific game plan to his players.
“We got a nice start because the offseason did give the coaches and everybody a chance to scout at a pretty deep level during the summertime,” he said. “But it’s still about us right now. It will always be about us. Introduction of Oregon State will come sometime next week.”
The Cougars’ scrimmage Saturday probably will be their only full-scale mock game, but they’ll probably stage more live drills. Rolovich continues to be coy in sizing up the battle for the No. 1 quarterback role between Camm Cooper, Gunner Cruz and Jayden de Laura.
“Their effort and want-to is all there,” he said. “As a group, I think they took a step last week. But there’s still a lot of stuff to continually judge before we get to game day.”
The impact of the pandemic on the Cougs’ routine, of course, is unavoidable. When asked if the team has kept its positive virus tests to a “decent” number, Rolovich said yes. Players are gathering at the Cougar Football Complex for testing at 6:15 a.m. each day, and results are available long before practice begins. But the testing can’t help but cut into preparation time.
“The process is smooth,” Rolovich said. “I give tremendous credit to those guys, because we have to test before we get on the field. But there’s also academic time constraints. So the schedule has been probably not the most positive for the players — and coaches, to be honest with you. But we test first thing in the morning. Then meetings and weights and school, and we end up practicing in the afternoon. The main thing is make sure we get negative tests before we get to practice.”
On a physical level, preseason preparation has been more condensed than usual. Rolovich reiterated Wednesday that certain veterans might have an unfair advantage against talented newbies who might otherwise challenge for prominent roles.
In talking to those youngsters, there’s an emphasis to “encourage the fight-through,” Rolovich said, “and not get emotionally hijacked if decisions are made that are not in your favor early on. Continue to push through, a lot like life.”
