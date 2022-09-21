This game is personal for Hayden and Hogan Hatten.

Idaho plays Northern Arizona on Saturday in Flagstaff, Ariz., almost 150 miles from the Hattens’ hometown of Scottsdale, Ariz.

The Lumberjacks were ranked high on the twins’ college wish list when they came out of Saguaro High School, going on four visits to the school together.

