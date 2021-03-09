Same city, same arena, same tournament.
Three-hundred and sixty-two days later, the Idaho women’s basketball team will try to pick up where it left off.
The Vandals jump into the Big Sky Conference tournament today at Idaho Central Arena in downtown Boise, almost exactly a year after qualifying for the 2020 championship at the same site and abruptly being sent home by the coronavirus pandemic.
They play a quarterfinal game at 4 p.m. today against Northern Arizona, which defeated Weber State 82-68 in a first-round contest Monday. A limited number of spectators are being allowed for each game.
“I’m just glad to be back,” UI coach Jon Newlee told a school publicist Monday after a Vandal practice at Bishop Kelly High School in Boise. “It’s been a year literally that I haven’t been in this city, since that horrible day. It was kind of weird driving in on the bus. It brought back a lot of those memories, of having a chance to (qualify for) the NCAA tournament in a game we really felt good about.”
The Idaho men play a first-round game against Montana at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the same venue (formerly known as CenturyLink Arena).
A year ago, the Vandal women were poised to face Montana State for a Big Sky tourney title and an automatic berth in the NCAA tournament. Then two NBA players tested positive for the virus, and within hours much of the sports world shut down. The Vandals trudged home, their season done.
So they’ll be looking for some closure this week as they seek the two wins necessary to reach Friday’s championship game. Seeded second, the Vandals (15-6) bring a strangely mitigated brand of momentum into the tourney, having won nine of their last 11 games but watched three recent contests get canceled by — what else? — a coronavirus breakout in their program.
Missing starters Beyonce Bea and Gina Marxen for undisclosed reasons, the Vandals came out of quarantine Friday at Moscow with a rousing 92-72 defeat of Montana to close their regular season.
“We’ve been through a lot of adversity, especially in the last week and a half,” Newlee said. “To be playing as well as we did the other night, so short-handed, was great. But here we go again. We’re going to have to replicate that performance in this tournament.”
Nine members of the Idaho roster — including Bea (16.5 ppg, 7.8 rpg), Marxen (12.5 ppg, 4.7 apg) and starting post Natalie Klinker (6.5 ppg, 8.4 rpg) — tasted the disappointment of the canceled title game. They’re getting a sympathetic boost this season from grad transfer Gabi Harrington (16.9 ppg, 6.8 rpg), who last year played for a Montana team that was eliminated from the Big Sky tournament two days before the event’s cancellation.
Another tweak to the scenario this time is the distinct improvement of Idaho State, whose 2019-20 season ended with a 66-51 semifinal loss to Idaho, about 12 hours before the coronavirus hammer dropped.
Now the Bengals are 19-3 and seeded first with a 15-2 league record. They split two games a month ago at Idaho, winning the opener 63-58 before being plagued by fatigue and a foul disparity in a 73-56 loss two days later.
It looks real possible those two teams will meet for the championship.
Idaho’s opponent today, seventh-seeded NAU (11-10), is getting double-digit scoring from five players, led by guard JJ Nakia (14.8 ppg). The Vandals split two games at Flagstaff, Ariz., at the turn of the year, going cold from long range in an 84-62 loss before dominating the boards in a 66-59 win.
The Idaho men (1-20) are in a completely different boat, having slogged through 19 straight losses before finally beating Montana State 74-69 at home Feb. 28. Last week they saw two road games against Montana get canceled because of virus issues in the UI program, and now they’ve drawn the same team for a first-round game in the tournament.
The 11th-seeded Vandals are led by guard Damen Thacker (10.9 ppg) and post Scott Blakney (10.4 ppg), while the sixth-seeded Grizzlies are paced by forward Kyle Owens (10.8 ppg) and guards Brandon Whitney (10.2 ppg) and Robby Beasley III (10.0 ppg).
As usual, a prime goal for the Vandals will be competent ballhandling. Among NCAA Division I teams they’re tied for 325th in avoidance of turnovers.
