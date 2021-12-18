Exactly two weeks before Washington State faces Miami in the Sun Bowl, two coaches Friday sat in the Cougar Football Complex and talked to reporters in an informative Zoom news conference.
But nobody talked about the Sun Bowl.
It was another sign of the strangeness of the Cougars’ 2021 season. Brian Ward and Eric Morris were mum about the bowl game Dec. 31 in El Paso, Texas, simply because they won’t be coaching in it. They’ll be watching.
They were announced last week as the team’s new defensive and offensive coordinators, respectively, and they’ve been getting acquainted with players lately in Pullman. But their real duties won’t start until after the game against the Hurricanes.
Seeking a semblance of continuity at the end of a tumultuous season, the Cougars (7-5) hope to use the same coaching staff and tactical schemes in the Sun Bowl that they used during the final five games of the regular season.
So Jake Dickert will coordinate the defense and oversee the whole operation — this time as the official head coach — and Brian Smith will try to ignore his apparent state of limbo and coordinate the offense.
At the same time, Ward and Morris will sit back and envision the future. That’s what they addressed Friday with the media.
Beginning with the new year, Ward will adopt and fine-tune the 4-2-5 defense that Dickert’s been employing for two seasons, and Morris will reconvert the Wazzu offense from the run-and-shoot to the Air Raid — but not the version that Mike Leach ran here for eight years.
Simple, huh?
Actually, Ward does see his job as fairly straightforward, because he worked with Dickert for Craig Bohl at North Dakota State a dozen years ago and still shares with him the defensive principles they learned there. So does WSU defensive line coach A.J. Cooper, who will be retained after the bowl, Ward confirmed Friday. The status of other assistants has yet to be clarified.
A defining trait of their system, Ward said, is an insistence on four down linemen.
“We do a lot of different things with our defense,” he said, “but it starts with being a four-down front, being able to stop the run and affect the quarterback on all downs, all distances, all situations.”
Defensive coordinator at Nevada the past two years, Ward was rumored to have mulled other opportunities in recent weeks, but “ultimately the biggest reason for me being here is coach Dickert,” he said. “If I didn’t believe in him and what his philosophy is in terms of running a program, I wouldn’t be here.”
Of the two new coordinators, Morris faces a bigger onus in the coming months.
It was only two pandemic-racked years ago that the Cougars converted from Leach’s Air Raid to Nick Rolovich’s run-and-shoot. When Rolovich and four assistants were fired Oct. 18 for failing to comply with a vaccination mandate, the school tabbed Dickert to head the program, first on an interim basis, then officially at the end of the regular season. In turn, Dickert has chosen to move away from the run-and-shoot by hiring Morris, a Leach disciple who coached inside receivers for him in his first season at Wazzu in 2012.
On the other hand, Morris confirmed his version of the Air Raid places more emphasis on run-pass balance than Leach’s does. On Wednesday, the Cougars signed their first tight end since their pre-Leach days, and Morris hopes to acquire two or three more in the coming year.
“We want to come in and have a physical mindset,” said Morris, who employed tight ends this past season as coach at Incarnate Word in San Antonio. “I know the Air Raid — that’s something that gets lost in the translation, that we don’t need to be physical, but we’re going to start off with that out front.
“And I think that translates over into the receivers. We’re going to throw plenty of screens out there, and they have to be able, first and foremost, to be willing to block for one another and play extremely fast and hard together.”
Nonetheless, much of his philosophy echoes Leach and Rolovich.
“Then it’s going to be fun,” he said. “It’s going to be high-tempo, moving pieces all over the field and getting the ball out in space. It should be a lot of fun for our fans to watch us move the ball up and down the field in a hurry.”
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.