For officials, pressure’s on

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2019, file photo, former NFL official Mike Pereira walks across the field before a football game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas. Pereira knows the pressure the officiating crew will be under for Super Bowl 57. He used to be their boss before going to Fox in 2010 as the network’s rules analyst. Pereira’s move started a wave of former officials heading to networks as rules analysts. While it has kept viewers informed, it has also increased scrutiny on crews. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)

 AP Michael Ainsworth

Mike Pereira knows the pressure Carl Cheffers and his officiating crew will be under during Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

That’s because he either hired or promoted most of them.

As the NFL’s vice president of officiating in 2008, Pereira promoted Cheffers from side judge to referee. After 14 years with the league, Pereira retired and joined Fox in 2010 as a rules analyst.