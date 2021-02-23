Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers. High around 35F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 24F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%.