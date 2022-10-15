Not much has to be said about what’s at stake at noon today for Idaho in the 88th Little Brown Stein rivalry game against Montana in Missoula.

The Grizzlies (5-0, 2-0) come into this game ranked No. 2 in the Football Championship Subdivision, deservingly so.

The Vandals (3-2, 2-0) are on their first extended winning streak since 2009 and will enter Washington-Grizzly Stadium with postseason aspirations.

