Not much has to be said about what’s at stake at noon today for Idaho in the 88th Little Brown Stein rivalry game against Montana in Missoula.
The Grizzlies (5-0, 2-0) come into this game ranked No. 2 in the Football Championship Subdivision, deservingly so.
The Vandals (3-2, 2-0) are on their first extended winning streak since 2009 and will enter Washington-Grizzly Stadium with postseason aspirations.
But, just like what coach Jason Eck said in his news conference Monday, the Vandals will have to play a near-perfect game to knock off an unblemished Montana team.
The Vandals have won in the most cliche way possible: Don’t turn the ball over and possess the ball.
Idaho is No. 1 in the FCS in time of possession, owning the ball an average 37 minutes per game.
To do that in this one, Idaho must run the ball, and that’s something offensive coordinator Luke Schleusner has been adamant about all year. The Vandals have set season-high marks in rushing each of the past three weeks.
However, Montana’s run defense will be a tough nut to crack for Idaho’s community of runners as it is ranked No. 1 in the Big Sky and No. 9 in the FCS. The Grizzlies have allowed 405 total yards in five games, an average of 81 yards per outing.
Idaho’s redshirt quarterback Gevani McCoy also just needs to keep showing his maturity and not make mistakes. The last time McCoy had a turnover was in the Sept. 3 season opener at Washington State.
Against Big Sky opponents, McCoy is 40-of-47 (85.1 percent completion percentage) with five scores. Montana’s pass defense will pose the biggest test for McCoy since the loss to the Cougars.
The Grizzlies have the top passing defense, only allowing 832 yards through the air. There won’t be a lot of space for McCoy, so he’ll have to rely on quick releases.
Offensive line’s biggest test
The Montana defense is no joke. It’s the best in the Big Sky and ranks No. 5 in the FCS. One of the reasons for that is they apply pressure constantly.
The Grizzlies have compiled 20 sacks, tied for third in the FCS.
Redshirt senior Patrick O’Connell has been a true force coming off the edge with a team-high seven sacks. He’s also seventh in the Big Sky with 42 tackles.
The young Idaho offensive line must be on top of its game. Moving Logan Floyd from tackle to center certainly was a step in the right direction.
Idaho has gone for it on fourth down 13 times this season, converting eight times (61.5 percent).
In a game where you have to be aggressive, the Vandals will find themselves in several fourth-down situations.
When the coaching staff finds themselves there, they have to remind themselves about junior kicker Ricardo Chavez, who is perfect on the year and has a powerful leg.
While there could be some choices late in the game that’ll help Idaho determine whether or not to go for it on fourth down, not taking points early in the game might end up costing them. Eck and Co. will need to know when to hold them and when to fold them.