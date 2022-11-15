While Idaho’s 2022 campaign has been memorable, after its 44-26 loss to UC Davis on Saturday, it’s all starting to feel kind of “meh.”

Sure, there have been some highlights such as winning the Little Brown Stein or Hayden Hatten breaking school records. But when you take a deeper look inside, has 2022 really been that special?

Obviously, you can make a case that since the Vandals are still in the hunt for a Football Championship Subdivision playoff spot, it has to be. But, if they get there, the chances of them winning a game are pretty slim.

