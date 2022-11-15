While Idaho’s 2022 campaign has been memorable, after its 44-26 loss to UC Davis on Saturday, it’s all starting to feel kind of “meh.”
Sure, there have been some highlights such as winning the Little Brown Stein or Hayden Hatten breaking school records. But when you take a deeper look inside, has 2022 really been that special?
Obviously, you can make a case that since the Vandals are still in the hunt for a Football Championship Subdivision playoff spot, it has to be. But, if they get there, the chances of them winning a game are pretty slim.
If you look at Idaho’s schedule and you begin searching for a “signature win” there’s only one — the 30-23 victory against Montana on Oct. 15.
After the Grizzlies lost to Idaho, they dropped their next two games to Sacramento State and Weber State who’re already locked in for the FCS playoffs. Furthermore, all seven of the Grizzlies’ wins have come against teams with losing records. So, at the end of the day, can you really consider that victory a signature one?
It almost seemed like coach Jason Eck and the staff saw this coming following the win against the Grizzlies. After the clock hit triple zeros, the players were ecstatic, giving Eck a traditional Powerade bath. After the game, he admitted the team might’ve celebrated a bit prematurely because they hadn’t actually won anything with meaning, at least not yet.
The win against the Grizzlies was also the last time — and honestly the only time — the Vandals played a full 60 minutes of competitive football.
If you look at how Idaho’s played this year, much like an old lawn mower, they’ve had a hard time starting up.
For example, in the Vandals’ 56-21 win against Big Sky opponent Portland State (4-6) on Oct. 22, the game was tied 21-21 at halftime. Idaho would eventually piece things together in the second half, scoring 35 unanswered points.
In Idaho’s first home game of the year against lower-tiered Drake (2-8), it was up 20-14 at the break before scoring 22 unanswered to win 42-14.
This was a problem UC Davis exploited in its win Saturday. The Aggies went up 31-7 by intermission. The lead was too much for the Vandals to overcome despite outscoring the Aggies 19-13 in the second half.
Why couldn’t Idaho put together a dominant second-half showing against UC Davis? Well for starters, the Aggies got out to a much more comfortable lead, and for two, they’re a playoff-caliber team.
Idaho’s bad first-half play has been its Achilles heel all season and it was about time someone exploited it on a grander scale.
It’s probably a good thing it happened now so the Vandals have time to adjust if they make it to the postseason.
Idaho’s final regular season game at noon Pacific at Idaho State on Saturday should send it to the postseason. Once it’s there, all the teams are going to be world-class with the ability to play four quarters. Can Idaho? That’s yet to be seen.
Now, this goes back to my original question, Is this still a season that could be considered one for the history books just because the Vandals are in line for a playoff bid? Sure. But that’s just because of how low the preseason expectations were. That’s probably why its blowout wins against the bottom half of the Big Sky feel so huge and different. Prior to this year, Idaho had lived in the basement of the Big Sky alongside the teams it beat.
But after getting a couple of wins against bottom-tier conference teams, it’s sort of become routine. Now, it’s apparent under Eck’s leadership, the Vandals will be competing near the top of the Big Sky from here on out.
Since that is the case, we’re going to have to start judging them on the same scale as Montana, Montana State, UC Davis, and Sacramento State.
If that’s how we’re doing it, then this season can be best described as average with a particularly easy schedule.
Minus the two Power Five games to start the season, Sacramento State, the Aggies, and Montana were Idaho’s best opponents this season, finishing 1-2 in those games.
When he took the job, Eck wanted to get Idaho to the postseason in the next three years. Him possibly doing it in just one season is a huge accomplishment, but maybe we have to look at what he said in a different light.
The Vandals do have a shot to be a playoff team this year, but that’s just Chapter 1 of Idaho’s new storybook. The next two chapters, a.k.a the next two years, are when Eck starts forming the Vandals into a true FCS contender.