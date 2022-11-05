For Vandals, a shot at revenge

Idaho Vandals wide receiver Michael Graves (85) catches a pass from quarterback Gevani McCoy (4) for a ten-yard gain during the first quarter of the NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Hornet Stadium in Sacramento.

 xmascarenas@sacbee.com

The Idaho football team returns to the Kibbie Dome at noon today (SWX) to play Big Sky rival Eastern Washington.

Last week, the Vandals rallied from a 17-point deficit to take a 28-24 lead, only to see No. 2 Sacramento State drive late and pull off a 31-28 conference victory at Hornet Stadium.

The loss dropped Idaho (5-3, 4-1) just one spot from No. 14 to No. 15 in the Stats Perform Football Championship Subdivision rankings and into a tie for third place in the Big Sky.

