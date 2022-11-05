For WSU, a reloading rather than rebuilding

Mouhamed Gueye guards AJ Rohosy during practice at Bohler Gym on the Washington State University campus in Pullman on Tuesday.

 August Frank/Daily News

Between graduation, a jump to the pros, transfers and injuries, Washington State men’s basketball coach Kyle Smith had to scramble to assemble a roster for the upcoming season.

He thinks he did pretty well.

Gone are the Cougs’ top four scorers from a group that figured things out late and rumbled all the way to the semifinal round of the NIT — a feat last accomplished in 2011-12 when four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson still roamed the court.

