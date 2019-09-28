In Pullman last week, seemingly nothing could stop the tempestuous offenses. But in Salt Lake City tonight, maybe something can.
A real tempest.
Thunderstorms in northern Utah are in the forecast, meaning the Pac-12 football game between Washington State and Utah at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake could be delayed by minutes, hours or days.
The NCAA requires a 30-minute suspension of play if lightning strikes within 8 miles of the stadium, and this game already has a late kickoff: 8 p.m. Mountain time, 7 p.m. Pacific. The game will be televised on FS1.
Because both teams have an open date next week, it appears possible the game could be moved to next Saturday if lightning does rear its head.
Otherwise, the Utes and especially the Cougars will be trying to forget the recent past and resume their quests for Pac-12 South and North titles, respectively. Both teams are 3-1 overall and 0-1 in league after disheartening losses last week.
Forgetting won’t be easy.
The Cougars’ 67-63 home loss to UCLA is freshly astounding with every new mention. Wazzu quarterback Anthony Gordon, who threw a conference-record nine touchdown passes, stood in front of reporters Tuesday and made a remarkable statement: “If we protect the football, we have a great opportunity to put up a whole lot more points than we did and be in better position to win the football game.”
More than 63 points? Actually, yes. The Cougars committed six turnovers, including three by receivers after making catches. Wazzu also turned the ball over on downs at the UCLA 27-yard line.
Two of the three receiver fumbles elicited video reviews that, if they had gone the other way, might have changed the outcome. Especially controversial was a third-quarter fumble call against Rodrick Fisher after officials had declined to blow the whistle as four Bruins stymied him for a number of seconds before finally prying the ball loose as he fell. The Bruins then launched their amazing comeback from a 49-17 deficit.
The Cougars avoided talk about officiating calls afterward, focusing instead on missed tackles and ball security.
“Seeing all the unhappy faces in the locker room is a little fuel to the fire,” Gordon said. “Definitely some frustration — never want to feel that feeling again.”
The Utes also are disappointed after a different type of loss. Their touted defense, which ranks second in the nation against the run, allowed repeated downfield receptions and lost 30-23 at USC, whose Air Raid offense resembles WSU’s.
Utah’s prospects could hinge on the availability of quarterback Tyler Huntley, who was seen limping late in the USC game, and running back Zach Moss, who apparently injured a shoulder in the second quarter.
Utes coach Kyle Whittingham has refused to divulge their status. In any case, he was pleased with the performance of reserve running backs Devon Brumfield and Devonta’e Henry-Cole.
Defensing the run has been difficult for the Cougars for three consecutive games, and their pass coverage deteriorated as UCLA piled up 657 yards of offense, including 507 through the air. Members of the Wazzu front seven will try to intensify their pass rush and avoid the tackling lapses that grew chronic last week.
“We just need to play lower,” defensive lineman Tristan Brock said. “We’ve got to have that mindset that the play’s coming to you, and just be tough and make that tackle.”
On offense, the Cougars just need to keep doing what they do — passing the ball all around the field. But that could be difficult if forecasts for 47-degree temperatures, 10 to 15-mph winds and an 80 percent chance of rain prove accurate. The Cougs realize how a snowstorm last year damaged their chances for an Apple Cup win that would have meant a divisional title.
So Wazzu fans find themselves in an odd position. They might actually be rooting for lightning and postponement.
Grummert may be reached at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.