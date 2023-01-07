BOULDER, Colo. — Frida Formann and the tenacious Colorado Buffaloes never let Utah get comfortable.

All part of the plan to disrupt the Utes. Along with it, their winning streak.

Formann scored 20 points, Jaylyn Sherrod had 16 and Colorado beat No. 8 Utah 77-67 on Friday night, sending the Utes to their first loss of the season.

