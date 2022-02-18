Former Colfax standout lifts UM women past Idaho

MISSOULA, Mont. — Idaho’s women’s basketball team was done in by a player whom local area basketball fans are familiar with.
Former Colfax standout Carmen Gfeller scored seven of her 11 points in the final 3:16 of Thursday’s Big Sky Conference game to lift Montana to a 76-73 victory against the Vandals at Dahlberg Arena.
“I thought it (the game) was pretty even,” coach Jon Newlee said. “We went cold from 3 in the second half and that really hurt us. We had great looks, unfortunately, didn’t knock them down.”
Gfeller, who was the Washington state player of the year in 2018 and led the Bulldogs to Class 2B state titles in volleyball and basketball as a senior, added 10 rebounds for the Grizzlies (15-8, 8-6), who won the battle of the boards 45-30 despite turning the ball over 15 times. Sophia Stiles led Montana with 27 points, six rebounds and four assists. Kyndall Keller chipped in 16 points and four rebounds, and Abby Anderson had 10 points.
Senior guard Louise Forsyth finished with a career-high 29 points for the Vandals (6-16, 5-8), who despite turning the ball over just four times was just 25-for-69 (36.2 percent) from the field, including 8-of-34 (23.5 percent) from distance. Sophomore guard Sydney Gandy had 15 points. Junior guard Beyonce Bea, the conference’s preseason MVP, finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds.
In a game with 14 ties and 21 lead changes, neither team held an advantage larger than five points, and the most it was in the final quarter was four.
Forsyth tied the game at 56 with the first basket off the fourth. In fact, she score Idaho’s first five points of the period, including a layup with 7:41 left in regulation to put the Vandals up 59-58. But Nyah Morris-Nelson hit a 3, and a pair of free throws from Anderson gave Montana at 63-59 edge about a minute later.
The Vandals then rallied back, as Forsyth scored three unanswered points, and Bea hit a jump to put Idaho ahead 66-65 with 4:20 left.
Bea’s two free throws with 3:29 to go put the Vandals in front, but that would be the final time they would hold the lead.
Gfeller, a third-team All-Big Sky selection last season, then took over. Her jumper in the paint put the Grizzlies up by one. A free throw at the 2:25 mark put them ahead by two, and after Stiles finished a layup, the advantage was 72-68.
Forsyth followed with a 3 with 1:31 left to make it 72-71. The Vandals had two opportunities to take the lead, but Gandy missed a 3, then a turnover forced Idaho to foul Geller twice in the final three seconds, and she made all four to close it out.
“I wasn’t thrilled with our execution down the stretch,” Newlee said. “We got some big stops when we needed it just couldn’t hit the big shot that we needed. I’m proud of our effort, we got to learn from it and move on.”
Idaho next plays at 1 p.m. Saturday at home against Eastern Washington.
IDAHO (6-16, 5-8)
Atchley 1-4 1-1 3, Bea 5-13 3-4 13, Gandy 4-16 4-5 15, Kirby 1-3 3-4 6, Johnson 2-7 0-0 5, Wallace 1-4 0-0 2, Forsyth 11-21 4-6 29, Allred 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-69 15-20 73.
MONTANA (15-8, 8-6)
Morris-Nelson 1-7 0-0 3, Stiles 12-21 0-0 27, Huard 0-1 1-2 1, Anderson 2-3 6-6 10, Gfeller 3-7 5-6 11, Tsineke 1-1 0-0 3, Keller 6-11 2-2 16, Frohlich 2-5 1-2 5, Bartsch 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-56 15-18 76.
Idaho 20 19 15 19—73
Montana 20 18 18 20—76
3-point goals — Idaho 8-34 (Forsyth 3-10, Gandy 3-12, Kirby 1-3, Johnson 1-4, Atchley 0-1, Allred 0-1, Wallace 0-3), Montana 7-22 (Stiles 3-3, Keller 2-7, Tsineke 1-1, Morris-Nelson 1-7, Huard 0-1, Gfeller 0-3). Fouled out — Johnson. Rebounds — Idaho 30 (Bea 13), Montana 45 (Gfeller 10). Assists — Idaho 12 (Kirby 4), Montana 11 (Stiles 4). Total fouls — Idaho 13, Montana 14. A — 2,309.